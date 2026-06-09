47 Years Ago Today, Kenny Rogers Was Atop the Charts With One of His Favorite Songs He Ever Recorded

Growing up in Houston, Texas, helped Kenny Rogers cultivate a rich, diverse musical palate, absorbing R&B, pop, jazz, and country. As a founding member of the group First Edition, he blended folk, rock, country, and the occasional psychedelia. After the First Edition split in 1974, Rogers initially struggled to find his solo footing. Then, he scored his first number-one country hit with 1977’s “Lucille”. Teaming up with songstress Dottie West on hits like “Every Time Two Fools Collide” and “All I Ever Need Is You” helped him reach a broader country audience. And on this day (June 9) in 1979, he found himself back atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “She Believes in Me”.

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This Song Marked a First For Kenny Rogers

Written by Steve Gibb, “She Believes in Me” is the sweet story of a struggling songwriter who owes it all to the woman who has never doubted him for a second. Kenny Rogers released it in April 1979 as the second single from his chart-topping 1978 album The Gambler.

And she believes in me, I’ll never know just what she sees in me / I told her someday if she was my girl, I could change the world, Rogers belts. With my little songs, I was wrong / But she has faith in me, and so I go on trying faithfully.

And the song didn’t only resonate with country audiences. “She Believes in Me” became Rogers’ first to top both the Billboard Country and Adult Contemporary charts.

It also climbed to number five on the Billboard Hot 100 pop singles chart. This made it one of the biggest crossover hits of Rogers’ career.

The six-time CMA Award winner had a particular fondness for “She Believes In Me”. Rogers declared it one of his all-time favorites ahead of a 2012 performance at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Watch This Country Singer Honor Rogers

Sadly, Kenny Rogers died on March 20, 2020, at age 81 after battling Alzheimer’s disease and bladder cancer.

Tributes from other artists poured in, including this heartfelt rendition of “She Believes in Me” by country singer Jake Owen.

Declaring it among his favorite songs of all time, Owen said the 1979 hit “completely describes what it’s like being a musician.”

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“What we all need more than anything,” continued the “Barefoot Blue Jean Night”crooner. “I’m sad to know Kenny has passed on, but can only strive to leave a legacy the way he did in this world.”

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