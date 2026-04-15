On This Day in 1977, Kenny Rogers Topped the Country Chart for the First Time With a Song That Got Him Chewed Out by His Mom

On this day (April 15) in 1977, Kenny Rogers was at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for the first time with “Lucille.” The song spent two weeks at No. 1 and remained popular with fans throughout Rogers’ career. While he was no doubt excited about the single’s success, his mom wasn’t happy about it. In fact, the track earned him an angry phone call from her.

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“Lucille” is about a woman who abandons her four children to cheat on her husband. The song’s narrator hits on her at a bar before her husband comes in and pours his heart out to her. Done with her married life, she sends him packing and goes back to a hotel room with the narrator. However, he can’t go through with the one-night stand because he can’t stop thinking about her heartbroken husband.

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Without knowing the other side of the story, Lucille certainly sounds like the villain of the tale. That would have been fine, but Rogers’ mother’s name is Lucille. As a result, when she heard the song on the radio, she believed it was somehow about her. So, she called her son and let him know how she felt about it, according to Songfacts.

The rising star explained that he didn’t write the song. Besides, he had seven siblings, and no one who knew the family would believe that she would run off on them for some guy from a bus station bar.

“Lucille” brought Rogers more than a No. 1 on the country chart. It also won the Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance and the CMA Award for Single of the Year.

The Actual Inspiration for Kenny Rogers’ First No. 1

Hal Bynum and Roger Bowling didn’t have Kenny Rogers in mind when they wrote “Lucille.” Instead, Bynum’s wife and a couple fighting in the Greyhound station in Toledo, Ohio, inspired the hit single.

Bynum’s marriage was on the rocks when he started writing the song. Another woman was making advances, and he was fighting the temptation. At the same time, his wife was preparing to go on a trip. He told her, “You picked a fine time to leave me.” Then, Bowling stepped in to help him refine the idea.

Bowling suggested that the song be set in a bar. Additionally, he based the scene on a fighting couple he saw at the Greyhound bus station in Toledo, Ohio.

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