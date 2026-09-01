4 Lyrics That Prove Dolly Parton Was Always Wise Beyond Her Years

Dolly Parton was the ultimate lyricist. Here are a few lyrics from throughout her career that prove she always had that wisdom and wit we all knew and loved.

“Love Is Like A Butterfly”

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“Love makes your heart feel strange inside / it flutters like soft wings in flight / Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.”

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We all know Dolly Parton loves butterflies. They’re a huge part of her brand as a public figure, but if you look throughout her catalog, you’ll find that they’re also a considerable part of her songs. This song from her album of the same name was her fourth No. 1 on the country chart as a solo artist. It compares a butterfly to romantic love, of course.

“Coat Of Many Colors”

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“Now I know we had no money/ But I was rich as I could be / In my coat of many colors / My momma made for me.”

“Coat Of Many Colors” gives listeners a glimpse into Parton’s childhood and a peek into the wisdom that makes her who she is. The country singer tells the story of how her mother made her a coat out of old rags, and she loved it because of the love that went into it, even though they were poor.

“Just Because I’m A Woman”

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“Yes, I’ve made my mistakes / But listen and understand / My mistakes are no worse than yours / Just because I’m a woman.”

This song was the only single for Parton’s 1968 album of the same name. “Just Because I’m A Woman” was a feminist anthem, in a sense, but in Dolly Parton’s style. Witty, tongue-in-cheek, and honest with a purpose.

“Wildflowers”

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“Just a wild mountain rose, needing freedom to grow / So I ran fearing not where I’d go / When a flower grows wild, it can always survive / Wildflowers don’t care where they grow.”

Recorded on the album Trio with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt, “Wildflowers” is a metaphorical song about growing up, no matter where it happens. Trio won the Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. It was also nominated for Album Of The Year.

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