If You Love the Outlaw Country Sound of Waylon Jennings, These 3 Songs Still Carry It

Outlaw country is very much alive and well today. Though it might sound slightly different from the 1970s, the outlaw trailblazers’ sound can be found in many modern artists. If Waylon Jennings‘ brand of outlaw is your specific thing and you’re looking for some new music, check out the three country songs below.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Waylon Jennings Released a No. 1 Song He Hated About a Place He’d Never Visited]

“Loud And Heavy” — Cody Jinks

Cody Jinks’ “Loud And Heavy” is a little rockier than Jennings’ offerings, but they share a similar outlaw country methodology. This song feels like it was made outside Nashville conventions. It has a rebellious spirit, leaning into the darker sides of life.

“Loud thunder, heavy rain / Thin line ‘tween joy and pain / It’s a long strange trip, it’s all insane,” the lyrics read. Jennings brought a similar edginess to his music. If you’re looking for a reason to break the optimistic mold a bit and acknowledge the rough edges of life, this song is just the ticket.

“Welcome To Hard Times” — Charley Crockett

Borrowing a traditional country sound, this Charley Crockett track feels like something Jennings could’ve released in the 70s. “Life’s a casino / I’m telling you / And everybody’s playing / Boys and girls, women, children / Me and you,” the lyrics read. Crockett compares the luck of the draw in gambling to the ups and downs of life. The phrasing and melody he uses to tell this story feel like a page ripped out of Jennings’ book.

If you’ve exhausted the throwback outlaw country list and want something similar enough but fresh, “Welcome To Hard Times” is a strong choice.

“The Devil Wears A Suit And Tie” — Colter Wall

“The Devil Wears A Suit And Tie” captures the kind of age-old mysticism that many outlaw artists, including Jennings, pushed in the subgenre’s earliest years. Colter Wall tells a haunting story of the devil and musicianship. He certainly isn’t the first artist to mix these ideas. But he does so in a way that makes this track a must-listen, even when compared to other classic tracks with similar ideas.

“Don’t you know the devil wears a suit and tie? / I saw him driving down The 61 in early July / White as a cottonfield and sharp as a knife / I heard him howling as he passed me by,” the lyrics read. Jennings himself would be proud to have released an outlaw-coded song as rich in imagery and consequence.

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