5 Artists to Listen to If You Like Taylor Swift

Though there is no such thing as listening to Taylor Swift too much, there is that rare occasion when you might want a break from replaying her discography for the umpteenth time. If or when that time comes, here are five artists that give off similar vibes for you to add to your playlist.

1. Gracie Abrams

This one should come as no surprise for the lucky fans that got to attend a date on Swift’s Eras Tour with Gracie Abrams as the opening act. Given that she tapped the up-and-coming singer/songwriter as support for the tour, it’s clear she thinks Abrams’ music is a good pairing with her own. Like Swift, Abrams employs introspective songwriting alongside insatiably catchy hooks. She’s definitely an artist to watch if you are looking for something Swift-adjacent.

2. Tate McRae

Tate McRae’s music is reminiscent of Swift’s most recent original record, Midnights. McRae makes use of up-tempo, electronic beats to great appeal while still letting her songwriting sink well below surface level. Midnights is perhaps Swift’s most radio-friendly project, but she doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of her prosy penmanship. McRae takes a similar approach in her music.

3. Lauren Spencer-Smith

Swift is undisputedly the breakup song queen, but Lauren Spencer-Smith follows closely in her footsteps with her own musical pursuits. Spencer-Smith first garnered traction on TikTok with a track called “Fingers Crossed.” Shoulda paid attention to my friends / Telling me how bad it’s gonna end / Always giving their opinions / Now I wish I would have listened, she powerfully sings in the track.

4. Sabrina Carpenter

Like Swift, Sabrina Carpenter is adept at taking headlines about her life, making music about it, and quickly shutting down the rumor mill in the process. When Swift says something about a relationship in a song, it’s the final word and Carpenter is quickly amassing a similar authority.

5. Ashley Cooke

If you’re looking for an artist to bring back memories of Swift’s country era, take Ashley Cooke’s music for a spin. Cooke seeks to combine emotional songwriting with something catchy enough to potentially become a hit, much like Swift – albeit with a twang.

