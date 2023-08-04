The Meaning Behind the Classic “Build Me Up Buttercup” by the Foundations

Some songs were classics the moment they were released into the world. Songs like Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” were immediately canonized. But there’s another song in those ranks, and that’s the 1968 hit, “Build Me Up Buttercup,” by the Foundations. But what does the song mean, what’s the backstory and who is Buttercup?

Videos by American Songwriter

Colin Young

British soul group the Foundations have included dozens of members over the years. Though the group was only around from 1967 until 1970, the band has boasted several lead singers, too. As it happened, “Build Me Up Buttercup,” which was written by Manfred Mann’s Mike d’Abo with Tony Macaulay, was sung by Colin Young, who had replaced Clem Curtis as the lead vocalist for the Foundations in 1968.

[RELATED: Paul Simon Gives Update on Hearing Loss]

The song, which hit No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, is fitting since it’s about love and possible breakups. Indeed, the song, which has been featured in movies like There’s Something About Mary, is about unrequited affection. Sings Young,

“I’ll be over at ten”, you told me time and again

But you’re late, I wait around and then

I went to the door, I can’t take anymore

It’s not you, you let me down again

While it’s easy to focus on the song’s chorus and the titular phrase, Why do you build me up Buttercup? the real truth of the song comes in the verse above, in which Young sings about being teased, essentially. He has plans, but his date never shows up. Why does she keep doing this? With that in mind, the chorus is clear,

Why do you build me up (build me up) Buttercup, baby

Just to let me down (let me down) and mess me around

And then worst of all (worst of all) you never call, baby

When you say you will (say you will) but I love you still

I need you (I need you) more than anyone, darlin’

You know that I have from the start

So build me up (build me up) Buttercup, don’t break my heart

Does It Work Out?

Looking at the song, the unrequited crush does not seem to get resolved. Instead, the song is merely an overture from Young to try and convince the object of his affection to finally come by, to finally stick around. Will she? We don’t know. He sings,

To you I’m a toy, but I could be the boy you adore

If you’d just let me know (bah-dah-dah)

Although you’re untrue, I’m attracted to you all the more

Why do I need you so

(Hey, hey, hey!) Baby, baby, try to find

(Hey, hey, hey!) A little time and I’ll make you happy

(Hey, hey, hey!) I’ll be home

I’ll be beside the phone waiting for you



I Need You!

He needs her. He pleads not to have his heart broken. But in matters of love, it takes two to tango, and, well, she, whoever Buttercup is, just doesn’t seem interested at this time. Young concludes the song,

I-I-I need you-oo-oo more than anyone, baby

You know that I have from the start

So build me up (build me up) Buttercup, don’t break my heart

Check out the full song by the Foundations below.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)