Peter Gabriel Warns about AI in Music, Says It’s “About to Turn Our World Upside Down”

Besides being the lead singer of the band Genesis, Peter Gabriel also flourished on his own after his departure in 1975. Among his numerous hits, “Sledgehammer” absolutely controlled 1987. It won a staggering nine awards at the MTV Awards that year and became MTV’s most-watched music video in history. While the singer proved himself as a singer and musician, he recently discussed the rise of artificial intelligence and warned one day it could “do all our jobs, including mine.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Just over the last few months, AI integrated itself into most institutions around the world. AI can paint, write that pesky term paper in a matter of minutes, and even solve some of the most outlandish questions like how many gallons of water would it take to fill the Grand Canyon. While people enjoy AI for now, Gabriel is hesitant.

Speaking to The Sun, Gabriel warned, “AI is about to turn our world upside down and should be able to do all our jobs, including mine, better than we can. So we need to do some urgent thinking and brainstorming about how we can best live with each other and AI in the future.”

Wanting To Live Forever

Sharing a son with his wife Meabh Flynn, Gabriel believed the human race is facing massive problems and needs to come together to fight them. Not wanting to be all doom and gloom, the musician added some optimism. “In many other cultures, humans are much more seen as part of the whole, as a part of everything. We are now facing very real, existential problems and realistic, energetic optimism is the only possible way to tackle them.”

[RELATED: Peter Gabriel’s “Don’t Give Up” Brought Matthew Perry’s Funeral to Tears]

Gabriel added morality to the list of worries. Currently 73 years old, the singer revealed he researches for anything to help prolong his life.”I am very interested in longevity research which I used to believe was a billionaires’ plaything but now see as a critical driver for all manner of medical breakthroughs for all of us.”

While immortality is out of reach for now, Gabriel admitted, “Mortality creeps into the rear-view mirror. You either bring it to the front screen or run away from it.”

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)