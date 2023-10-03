5 Co-Founders Who Left Their Bands Early

Playing in a band is hard. Not only is there the writing of the songs and performances on the road but there is band chemistry, being away from family, road temptations and worries about money and fame.

So, it’s no wonder that bands—even famous ones—struggle to keep their original lineups. Below, we wanted to dive into the histories and careers of five artists who co-founded big-name bands—Grammy Award-winning, impactful groups—who left those bands before they became giants.

1. Hiro Yamamoto (Soundgarden)

A bass player, Hiro Yamamoto co-founded the Seattle-born grunge group Soundgarden in 1984 with singer (and then-drummer) Chris Cornell and guitar player Kim Thayil. But after writing songs, recording and going on tour, Yamamoto left the band in 1989. The bass player, though, did play on two of the group’s big LPs, Ultramega OK and Louder Than Love.

2. Jack Irons (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

This former drummer for Pearl Jam is also a co-founding member of the Los Angeles rock group, Red Hot Chili Peppers. He’s also played in The Wallflowers and Mark Lanegan Band, among others. Irons joined what would be RHCP in 1983. Not long after, he left the group, only to rejoin the Peppers in 1986, playing on records like the band’s 1987 LP, The Uplift Mofo Party Plan. He ultimately left the band for good, though, in 1988.

3. Josiah Johnson (The Head and the Heart)

Before the glitz and glamor, the Head and the Heart was formed in 2009 in a Seattle neighborhood at a popular open mic. The band got together thanks at first to vocalists Jonathan Russell and Josiah Johnson. Later, though, Johnson left the band in 2016 to deal with some personal issues. More recently, he has been popping up with the band in certain spaces, as well as releasing his excellent solo LP, Every Feeling on a Loop. Check out the early video of the band playing their hit, “Rivers and Roads,” at the serene Doe Bay Resort below.

4. Brian Jones (The Rolling Stones)

The founder of the Rolling Stones, Brian Jones led the band in its early days. But substance abuse issues caused him to fall out of favor with his bandmates and in 1969 the members dismissed Jones. Guitar player Mick Taylor took over in his place. Weeks later Jones died at 27 years old after drowning in a swimming pool.

5. Syd Barrett (Pink Floyd)

Syd Barrett co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 and served as the band’s frontman and head songwriter. Barrett appeared on the band’s debut LP, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, as well as on other early recordings. But he left the band in 1968, pushed out by the members after bouts with mental illness and issues with drugs. Though he had a solo career, Barrett left the public eye in the early ’70s. He died at 60 years old in 2006.

