We Asked AI to Write a Song in the Style of Eminem’s “My Name Is” for Benjamin Franklin

Eminem’s 1999 hit “My Name Is” has become something of an idiom. It’s a form as much as a single track. A way of introducing a new and important person by way of playful, even cartoonish rhymes. In other words, it’s the perfect way to talk about historical figures.

So, why not apply the form to some of the most important United States historical figures like, well, Benjamin Franklin? Well, that’s exactly what we decided to do. So, we reached out to ask ChatGPT for a little help.

Below, the artificial intelligence system spit out a song in the style of Em’s breakout hit single, and at the same time, it teaches us a little bit about one of our founding fathers.

“That Zap”

(Verse 1)

Hi, my name is Ben Franklin, not just any chap,

I flew kites in storms, yeah, I invented that zap.

I’m the Founding Father, they call me ol’ Ben,

With bifocals on my face, I’m a wise old man.

I signed the Declaration, with a feather in hand,

Helped draft the Constitution, for this great land.

I’m on the hundred-dollar bill, yeah, that’s me,

But there’s more to my story, come and take a seat, see.

(Chorus)

Hi, my name is Ben Franklin, inventor and sage,

I did so many things in my time and age.

From the lightning rod to the Franklin stove,

I’m the Renaissance man, yeah, don’t you know?

(Verse 2)

I printed Poor Richard’s Almanack, wisdom in print,

With proverbs and sayings, that would make you think.

I founded the first fire department in the nation,

And the first public library, for your education.

I flew that kite, you’ve heard the tale,

Electricity’s secrets, I started to unveil.

With key and string, I braved the storm,

Unlocked the mysteries, in a thunderous swarm.

(Chorus)

Hi, my name is Ben Franklin, inventor and sage,

I did so many things in my time and age.

From the lightning rod to the Franklin stove,

I’m the Renaissance man, yeah, don’t you know?

(Verse 3)

I traveled to France, as a diplomat, you see,

For the thirteen colonies, I secured their plea.

I negotiated treaties, with wit and flair,

Helped America gain independence, that’s only fair.

I’m a polymath, writer, scientist too,

With a sense of humor, and a wit that’s true.

I lived a life that was quite extraordinary,

In the annals of history, they’ll never bury me.

(Chorus)

Hi, my name is Ben Franklin, inventor and sage,

I did so many things in my time and age.

From the lightning rod to the Franklin stove,

I’m the Renaissance man, yeah, don’t you know?

(Outro)

So here’s to Ben Franklin, a man of great renown,

With inventions and wisdom, I wore many a crown.

A founding father, and a legend, that’s for sure,

In the annals of history, I’ll forever endure.

Final Thoughts

If this was a real song by a real rapping Franklin, we could easily see waking up tomorrow and finding out that there is a new slang term in the ether, “That Zap.” Like: “What do you like about the song?” someone might ask. “It’s got that zap!” What a time to be alive! And what a way to learn about Franklin.

