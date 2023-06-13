5 Deep Cuts by Billie Eilish That Demand Your Attention

Billie Eilish is one of the most unique pop stars. With her dreamy soprano voice and out-of-this-world production at the hands of her brother Finneas, Eilish has created a sound all her own to become one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

While her songs are irresistibly catchy, Eilish’s lyrics oftentimes carry meaning, especially on her deep cuts. Check out five of her best deep cuts below.

1. “I Love You”

Eilish is known for her infectious pop songs, but “I Love You” casts her in a more simple light. With just the sound of a gentle acoustic guitar accompanying her, Eilish sings ever so softly about struggling to accept someone’s love. Maybe won’t you take it back?/Say you were tryna make me laugh/And nothing has to change today/You didn’t mean to say “I love you,” she serenades in this guitar ballad that tugs at the heartstrings while still honoring Eilish’s mysterious nature that makes her such a compelling artist.

2. “My Strange Addiction”

Eilish got to combine two of her biggest joys in life in “My Strange Addiction” – music and The Office. The 21-year-old is a self-professed fan of the blockbuster NBC sitcom starring Steve Carell, so much so that she incorporated dialogue from the “Threat Level Midnight” episode in season seven into the track. It’s part of what makes the song interesting and enticing. Like most Eilish songs, “My Strange Addiction” is a bop that you’ll want on repeat in your head.

3. “Not My Responsibility”

Eilish made a statement with “Not My Responsibility.” The song opens with a disorienting instrumental, the same sense of disorientation that Eilish channels into the lyrics about the frustrations of being a young woman in the public eye. Barely speaking above a whisper, Eilish points out how everyone has an opinion about her life from her music to her body. So while I feel your stares/Your disapproval/Or your sigh of relief/If I lived by them/I’d never be able to move, she professes with quiet vocals. The song feels like poetry, making for one of Eilish’s most poignant offerings.

4. “Getting Older”

Eilish gets honest with the opening track on Happier Than Ever. Dark and dramatic, the song delivers some deep truths as Eilish softly sings, Things I once enjoyed/Just keep me employed now/Things I’m longing for/Someday, I’ll be bored of/It’s so weird/That we care so much until we don’t. Written from the perspective of a wildly famous teenage Eilish transitioning to adulthood, the song hit a nerve with fans. Despite not being released as a single, “Getting Older” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

5. “Halley’s Comet”

Like “I Love You,” “Halley’s Comet” packs a punch with simplistic instrumentation. This acoustic ballad tinged with folk shows off Eilish’s unique voice as she croons, Halley’s Comet comes around more than I do/But you’re all it takes for me to break a promise/Silly me to fall in love with you. This deep cut off her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is a stunning ballad while still being quintessentially Eilish, complete with a dark piano solo.

Photo by Harry Durrant/Getty Images