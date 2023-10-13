Ranked: Billie Eilish’s Dark Debut EP, ‘Don’t Smile at Me’

Billie Eilish proved to be a force to be reckoned with when she came onto the pop scene in 2017 with her debut EP, Don’t Smile at Me. The eight-track project written and produced by Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell offers two of her career-defining hits, “Ocean Eyes” and “Bellyache,” alongside several other gems that helped set the stage for the young singer to become a bonafide superstar. Below, we rank all eight tracks on the standout debut.

8. “Watch”

A common theme in Eilish and O’Connell’s writing style is how they play little tricks on the audience. That rings true for “Watch” which was solely penned and produced by O’Connell. The first verse has you thinking it’s a sweet love story, only for the chorus to kick in and realize that it’s actually a toxic relationship that she needs to leave behind. While the production work and Eilish’s voice are as strong as ever, “Watch” isn’t as compelling as the other songs on the EP.

7. “Party Favor”

Like “Watch,” “Party Favor” finds Eilish letting go of a toxic relationship in a way that’s humorous and lyrically clever. O’Connell employs some production tricks with “Party Favor,” as the song starts off playing like a voice message from Eilish, her voice barely audible over a gently plucking ukelele played by the singer herself before it turns into a lullaby-esque pop bop.

6. “Hostage”

“Hostage” is the most stripped-down offering on Don’t Smile at Me. This acoustic guitar-driven ballad, with a few spooky reverbs thrown in for good measure, lets Eilish’s straightforward vocal delivery take center stage. “Hostage” brings the EP to a hauntingly beautiful close, two characteristics that define Eilish’s unique sound.

5. “My Boy”

There’s a lot of production intricacies that make “My Boy” an alluring track. From the melody that combines jazz and electro-pop to Eilish’s vocal tricks that turn her into a playfully spooky narrator, “My Boy” is a prime example of what makes Eilish such an intriguing artist.

4. “Copycat”

Eilish isn’t afraid to get devilish in her music, and she proves that with “Copycat.” Like most Eilish songs, “Copycat” is irresistibly catchy with its blistering production and Eilish’s voice that makes her sound like a smooth criminal in one of the best tracks on the EP.

3. “Bellyache”

“Bellyache” is quintessential Billie Eilish. The pop banger finds Eilish as a (fictional) murderer who plays coy, her innocent-sounding voice contrasting with her crimes. I lost my mind / I don’t mind / Where’s my mind? / Maybe it’s in the gutter / Where I left my lover, she croons over a slick electropop beat. “Bellyache” was so irresistible that it made it onto Eilish’s Grammy-decorated debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and remains one of Eilish’s best songs to date.

2. “Ocean Eyes”

It should come as no surprise that “Ocean Eyes” is near the top of this list. It’s hard to deny the impact of this song. Eilish’s dreamy voice truly shines and she perfectly captures the plaintive emotion of the song while the production spearheaded by brother Finneas is equally compelling. It’s the song that helped launch her into superstardom and still stands as one of her best ever.

1. “idontwannabeyouanymore”

The title “idontwannabeyouanymore” is as enticing as the track itself. This slow jam is a curveball on an EP that’s mostly comprised of eerie, yet slick production. Eilish has you hanging on every word, the song stemming from her bout with depression. Hand, hands getting cold / Losing feeling is getting old / Was I made from a broken mold? / Hurt, I can’t shake, she sings with earnest vocals. Her refreshing honesty and transparency make “idontwannabeyouanymore” the best offering on Don’t Smile At Me.

