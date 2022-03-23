Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, and Billie Eilish Set to Perform at the Oscars

Three of the biggest names in music will perform as Oscar looks on at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Yes, Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, and Billie Eilish are set to perform at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday (March 27).

Queen Bey will perform her Oscar-nominated song, “Be Alive,” from the popular film King Richard, which itself has received other nominations, including for Best Actor for its star, musician, and actor Will Smith. The performance is the artist’s first since 2020.

Eilish, who will perform with her brother, Finneas, is set for a rendition of her song, “No Time to Die,” which is the duo’s Oscar-nominated theme song from the latest James Bond movie of the same name. Eilish and Finneas also wrote songs for the popular new Disney-Pixar movie Turning Red.

McEntire is slated to sing her song, “Somehow You Do,” from the film, Four Days Gold. And Latin singer, Sebastián Yara is also set to perform his song, “Dos Oruguitas” from another popular Disney movie Encanto.

Controversial singer Van Morrison, who is also nominated for Best Original Song, along with the names above, was invited to give a performance of “Down to Joy” from the movie Belfast. But he is unable to attend “due to his tour schedule.”

The awards show will also feature the first-ever performance of the hit Encanto song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” In addition, Travis Barker, Robert Glasper, and Sheila E. will serve as the evening’s all-star house band.

The show begins at 8 pm ET with a trio of hosts Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer.