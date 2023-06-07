5 Deep Cuts from Bruce Springsteen

When looking at it from a bird’s eye view, Bruce Springsteen’s discography can feel a little one-note: tales of love, loss, and freedom. While that motif has certainly worked for Springsteen throughout the years, his deeper cuts reveal more sides to Springsteen that break up that monotony.

Find five deep cuts from Springsteen to explore below.

1. “Thundercrack”

“Thundercrack” was released as part of Springsteen’s collection of rarities, Tracks. The song is played fast and loose, indicative of the fact it was a studio outtake. Springsteen ad-libs over an ear-worm refrain in the song’s intro: Her brains they rattle and her bones they shake / Woah, she’s an angel from the Innerlake. It’s one of Springsteen’s more off-kilter songs, but it makes for an interesting listen.

Thundercrack, baby’s back

This time she’ll tell me how she really feels

Bring me down to her lightning shack

You can watch my partner reelin’

2. “Point Blank”

“Point Blank” is featured on Springsteen’s fifth studio album, The River. “Point Blank” is one of the most painful songs on the record, dealing with heartbreak and loss. Well, they shot you point blank / You been shot in the back / Baby, point blank / You been fooled this time, little girl, that’s a fact, he sings. Springsteen flexes his ability to portray deep emotion with only his voice on this track.

You grew up where young girls they grow up fast

You took what you were handed and left behind what was asked

But what they asked, baby, wasn’t right

You didn’t have to live that life

And I was gonna be your Romeo, you were gonna be my Juliet

These days you don’t wait on Romeos you wait on that welfare cheque

3. “New York City Serenade”

Jersey boy Springsteen creates a vignette of a seedy New York night in this deep cut. The track is a bit of a whiplash at the start. An acoustic guitar riff opens the song before quickly dissolving into a classical piano line intermixed with a few jazzy trills. By the time the lyrics come around, the acoustic guitar line is back and Springsteen is rambling about a couple pickpocketing on Broadway.

Billy, he’s down by the railroad tracks

Sitting low in the back seat of his Cadillac

Diamond Jackie, she’s so intact

As she falls so softly beneath him

Jackie’s heels are stacked

Billy’s got cleats on his boots

Together they’re gonna boogaloo down Broadway

And come back home with the loot

4. “Incident on 57th Street”

“Incident on 57th Street” is another character-driven piece in Springsteen’s discography. The lyrics focus on a young Hispanic couple wrapped up in gang violence in New York. Springsteen’s ability to set a scene in his lyrics is well known, but let this song be yet another piece of evidence.

Spanish Johnny drove in from the underworld last night

With bruised arms and broken rhythm

And a beat-up old Buick but dressed just like dynamite

He tried sellin’ his heart to the hard girls over on easy Street

But they said, Johnny, it falls apart so easy

And you know hearts these days are cheap

5. “Drive All Night”

“Drive All Night” is a forlorn number from The River. The melody and backing beat is perfect for a romantic slow dance, but the lyrics express deep hurt. When I lost you, honey / Sometimes I think I lost my guts too, he sings in a deep register. The song builds into a sweeping ballad that could easily score a John Hughes film. “Drive All Night” is a good one to have in your back pocket whenever heartbreak strikes.

Tonight there’s fallen angels

And they’re waiting for us down in the street

And tonight there’s calling strangers

Hear them crying in defeat

Let them go, let them go

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media