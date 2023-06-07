Morgan Wallen Cleared to Sing Again after Strict Vocal Rest

Morgan Wallen is getting back in the saddle.

The country hitmaker turned to social media Tuesday evening (June 6) to announce his return to the stage after being placed on strict vocal rest by medical professionals.

In May, the “Last Night” singer was forced to cancel six weeks of his One Thing At A Time Tour and festival appearances.

Wallen first shared a photo with Eric Church in Paradise to his feed. Shortly after, he took to his Instagram story to reveal the exciting news.

“Also, the doc cleared me to talk and sing…we back,” wrote Wallen over a snapshot of him on a boat.

The vocalist, 30, did not reveal additional information about his touring schedule. However, he is slated to appear next in Chicago, Illinois, on June 22 at Wrigley Field. He will be in the Windy City for two consecutive nights before heading to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The tour will now run into 2024, as the artist pushed back a handful of shows to prioritize his health.

Wallen suffered vocal fold trauma. According to John Hopkins Medicine, the condition occurs when the vocal cords have inflammation. The most common cause of vocal fold is when an individual excessively uses their voice when singing, talking, coughing, or even yelling.

Photo Credit: Instagram @morganwallen

The problem started in late April when Wallen had to cancel his set last minute at the University of Mississippi Rebels’ Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Medical professionals immediately placed him on vocal rest, leaving him to postpone just three shows.

He attempted to return to the stage in Florida but aggravated his throat more.

Wallen later gave his fans a health update, declaring his diagnosis. He confirmed his concerning medical results from Vanderbilt Voice Center in Tennessee.

“I’m just going to get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” Wallen previously said. “After taking ten days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one, I felt terrible. So, I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me I injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

He continued, “Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks. So, that’s what I’m going to do. They want me to not talk at all, but they said it’s okay if I need to for something like this.”

The news came directly before the 2023 ACM Awards, where he was on the bill to perform. Jason Aldean stepped in to replace Wallen. While adhering to doctors’ orders, the chart-topping artist celebrated his 30th birthday with his son and went fishing with Lil Durk.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic