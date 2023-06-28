5 Deep Cuts from Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet is gearing up to release their third record, Starcatcher. While we await the next mystical chapter the band—Josh, Jake, and Sam Kiszka alongside drummer Danny Wagner—has in store, we’ve decided to take a look back at their previous releases.

Videos by American Songwriter

Greta Van Fleet is a band that has both a wild following and is relatively obscured. Many music listeners outside their core fan base have chalked their sound up to an imitation of their predecessors in the rock sphere. Those on the inside though, rate the band on their own strengths: a powerful vocalist and three musicians with total control of their instruments.

If you aren’t familiar with GVF and wonder what all the hype is about, check out the five songs below for a crash course in their appeal.

1. “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Hidden within the track list for their EP, From the Fires, is a cover of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Vocalist Josh Kiszka’s pipes carry this emotive’s song lyrics. Though the band may not be able to shoulder the song’s original meaning (which took on racism in the U.S. from a first-hand POV), the group manages to turn the lyrics into a universal cry for positive change.

2. “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)”

“Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)” is yet another showcase of frontman Josh Kiszka’s soaring pipes. He hangs out in his head voice for the verses of the song and somehow summons up even more power in the chorus. His performance is equal parts gritty and melodic.

3. “Caravel”

“Caravel” appears on the band’s second album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate. The strength of bassist Sam Kiszka is showcased in this track–particularly when the band plays it live. During the bridge of the song, a deepened riff can be heard guiding the melody to new sonic shores.

4. “The Weight of Dreams”

Also from The Battle at Garden’s Gate, “The Weight of Dreams” closes out with an extended guitar solo courtesy of Jake Kiszka. Armed with a Gibson Les Paul SG, Jake knocks the listener off balance, only to bring them back to center again with soul-piercing riffs. The first few minutes of this track are attention-grabbing in their own right, but it’s the back half with Jake’s solo that will have you hitting the replay button and turning the volume up.

5. “The New Day”

“The New Day” is a bright, burgeoning yacht rock tune. Josh Kiszka sings lyrics about growing up in his impressive wail. In the verses, he drops some poignant lines like Love isn’t greed it’s a need that goes unspoken and Love doesn’t leave when you fade away. It’s a softer song from the group–both sonically and in sentiment.



Photo by Jessica Sigmon Wallace / Gettyimages.com