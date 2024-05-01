Gogol Bordello Announce US Fall Tour in 2024

Multi-genre gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello are hitting the road in the US this fall! The Casa Gogol Tour will feature Puzzled Panther and Crazy And The Brains as special guests and will hit a few dates across the East Coast starting in August.

Along with the tour, the “Wonderlust King” hitmakers have announced the launch of their very first official fan site, Wonderlust Kingdom.

The first date on the Casa Gogol Tour will be August 30 in Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City Birmingham. The final date will be September 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey at Sea Hear Now Festival.

There are currently a few different presale events going live over at Ticketmaster for the Gogol Bordello 2024 Tour. There, fans can find meet-and-greet packages, merch packages, and the artist presale event.

General on-sale will begin on Friday, May 3 at 10:00 am local. Check Stubhub for last-minute tickets if you missed the presale events. You might get lucky and find tickets for even cheaper than face value. It’s worth a shot!

Get your tickets now before they’re gone! This is going to be a short tour with limited tickets available.

August 30 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Birmingham

August 31 – Cookeville, TN – Muddy Roots

September 1 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 3 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27 (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 6 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 7 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 8 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 10 – Albany, NY – Empire (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 11 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 13 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 14 – Providence, RI – The Strand (with Crazy And The Brains, Puzzled Panther)

September 15 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now Festival

