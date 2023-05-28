5 Deep Cuts from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson didn’t earn his King of Pop title by making songs that fell under the radar. In fact, he created the best-selling album of all time with Thriller in 1982. Not to mention his countless other hits that featured on other records.

But, his discography is vast. With 10 studio albums, there are likely some tracks that escaped even the most dedicated of listeners. We found four such songs we think deserve more love and detailed them below.

1. “I Can’t Help It”

Stevie Wonder proved once again why he is the king of a slow groove with this track he wrote for Jackson. “I Can’t Help It” appears on Jackson’s seminal album, Off the Wall, alongside some of his biggest hits – namely “Rock With You” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

Wonder would’ve done wonders with this track if he had recorded it himself, but Jackson delivers a hypnotic version in his own right.

Looking in my mirror

Took me by surprise

I can’t help but see you

Running often through my mind

Helpless like a baby

Sensual disguise

I can’t help but love you

It’s getting better all the time

2. “The Lady in My Life”

Given that Jackson’s Thriller is the greatest-selling album of all time, it stands to reason that a fair few people have heard the album’s closer “The Lady in My Life.” But, when you hear discussion about this record, “The Lady in My Life” rarely seems to come up. It’s often overshadowed by the title track or the six other singles Jackson released in promotion of the record.

Nevertheless, “The Lady in My Life” stacks up against any ballad the former Motowner put out during his career. It’s simple. It’s romantic. It has everything you’d want in a slow jam from Jackson.

So listen to my heart

Lay your body close to mine

Let me fill you with my dreams

I can make you feel alright

And baby through the years

Gonna love you more each day

So I promise you tonight

That you’ll always be the lady in my life

3. “Why You Wanna Trip on Me”

In “Why You Wanna Trip on Me,” Jackson delivers a seething address to those engrossed in celebrity gossip. He begs for a narrative change, providing a list of more worthy causes for concern: drug addiction, gang violence, police brutality, and corruption.

We have got more problems

Than we will ever need

You got gang violence

And bloodshed on the street

You got homeless people

With no food to eat

Why you wanna trip on me?

4. “Speed Demon”

Many songs discuss the feeling of being behind the wheel of a speeding car – most of which are attempts at a sexual metaphor: “don’t slow down,” “faster, faster,” so forth and so on. But, Jackson’s song in that spirit, “Speed Demon,” is purely about the feeling of revving up your engine and putting it into high gear.

In “Speed Demon,” Jackson is going 100 miles an hour with the cops on his tail. The musicality of the song is equally as driving.

I’m headed for the border

It’s on my mind

And nothin’ really matters

I’ve got to be on time

Look in the view mirror

Is he hot on my tracks

Is he getting nearer

I feel some heat, is on my back

5. “2000 Watts”

Though Invincible is one of the more lackluster albums in Jackson’s discography, there are a few silver linings throughout – notably “2000 Watts.” The song, released in 2001, melds the best of Jackson with the musical tastes of the new millennia.

Justin Timberlake probably could’ve delivered a worthy rendition of this track with its hip-hop-influenced beats but, it would be hard to beat the version The King of Pop and producer Teddy Riley came up with.

Bass note, treble, stereo control, how low you go

Give ’em just enough to make your juices flow

Press play, don’t stop, rotate, too hot

You feel I’m real

I’m everything you need, so tell me what’s the deal

