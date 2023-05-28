Kelly Clarkson Performs Two Kellyoke Covers, Welcomes Babyface and Niall Horan to Show

Everyone’s favorite singer-television-show-host-singing-competition-show-coach, Kelly Clarkson, performed two of her popular “Kellyoke” segments this week while also welcoming some big-name guests to her daytime program, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Let’s dive into each.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (May 22), Clarkson busted out her big pipes for a rendition of the dramatic song “Yours,” by the group Now, Now. Baked by big drums, Clarkson soared on the vocal line. I could listen to your voice all night Whisper to me, baby, tell me what you’d like / Who’re you kidding, baby, when you try and deny me / When you try and deny me? sings Clarkson, with emotion on her sleeve.

Check out the cover below.

On Tuesday, Clarkson covered the country-pop hit, “If He Wanted To He Would,” by Kylie Morgan. Just ’cause he liked your old picture / Don’t mean he’s stuck on the past / Just ’cause he talks to your brother / Don’t mean he’s still attached / Just ’cause he’s drunk at 2 A.M. / Texts, “Hey, what’s up, girl, how you been?” / Don’t read too much into that / Don’t mean he wants you back, sings Clarkson over electric guitar on the empowering song, which is about lost love (or perhaps love that was never there),

Check it out below.

Also this week, Clarkson welcomed guests Babyface and Niall Horan, from One Direction, with whom Clarkson shares coaching responsibilities on the NBC singing competition show The Voice, which itself just crowned a new champ.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Crowns Winner of Season 23]

Babyface and Clarkson talked about famed producer Quincy Jones passing on the Waiting to Exhale soundtrack and suggesting Babyface. Check out a clip from that conversation below.

As for Horan, he and Clarkson talked about his time in One Direction and more. Check a clip from that exchange here below.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images