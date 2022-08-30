5 Deep Cuts From Stevie Wonder That You Should Be Listening To

Stevie Wonder has no shortage of hits—and a healthy amount of experimentation as well. Whether you’re wanting for soul-infused funk or down-tempo ballads, Wonder has got you covered.

But for every “Superstition” or “Sir Duke” there are a number of songs that have slipped through the cracks. Below we’re going through just a few picks that showcase Wonder’s unparalleled musicality across the decades. From Motown-flavored floor-fillers to waltzing ballads perfect for a first dance, here are five Stevie Wonder deep cuts that you should be listening to.

1. “I Love Every Little Thing About You” (From Music Of My Mind)

This standout track is from Music of My Mind—widely considered Wonder’s first fully-realized album after letting his original contract with Motown expire. The new deal let Wonder have complete control over his music: enter this ambitious and experimental body of work.

“I Love Every Little Thing About You” showcased the start of Wonder’s love affair with synthesizers, which were featured in many of his songs throughout the ’70s. He sings, I’m here to say I love you more each day / And I just want to tell the world / That I love you so.

2. “You And I” (From Talking Book)

Among Wonder’s greatest ballads is this track from Talking Book, “You And I.” This lulling piano tune floats from beginning to end, delivering a stunning ode to an enduring relationship. Fun fact—Barack and Michelle Obama used this song as their first dance during their wedding in 1992.

Wonder sings, “Will it say the love you feel for me, will it say / That you will be by my side / To see me through / Until my life is through.

3. “Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” (From Looking Back)

Though the best-known version of this song was released by Aretha Franklin, the track was originally penned by Wonder alongside Morris Broadnax and Clarence Paul. If Wonder knows how to do anything it’s deliver a whistful break-up song. “Until You Come Back To Me (That’s What I’m Gonna Do)” is as good as any other.

He sings, Why did you have to decide / You had to set me free? / I’m going to swallow my pride / I’m gonna beg you to please.

4. “All Day Sucker” (From Songs In The Key Of Life)

“All Day Sucker” is one of the funkiest songs Wonder has ever recorded. He opens the song with “Play it as funky as you can” before the ace session musicians let it rip.

Thematically, the track is about unrequited love. Wonder is giving it his all, willingly, but the one-sided relationship is leaving him feeling taken advantage of. He sings I’m an all day sucker / Coming to give something, to get nothin’ / I’m an all day sucker / Coming to give something but to get none of your love.

5. “Anything You Want Me To Do” (From Signed Sealed and Delivered)

Reminiscent of his early Motown days and bringing in the breezy groove of “For Once In My Life,” this track is a welcomed addition to any dance playlist. Bright and optimistic, this track deserves more love in the Wonder discography.

Love’s the thing that’s made us happy / Love’s the thing that’s made us sad / If we don’t get back together / We might lose our romance, he sings.

