“Happy Birthday”: The Stevie Wonder Song Everyone Sings—but Some Miss the Meaning Of

“Happy Birthday” is one of the most widespread songs of all time. Even those outside of the U.S. (Where the song was initially written) have translated this familiar tune into their languages, furthering its reach. For the most part, the tune hasn’t changed over the centuries. There is only one artist who has been able to create a new version of “Happy Birthday” that has stuck: Stevie Wonder.

Wonder’s rendition of “Happy Birthday” has been adopted by many celebrators as a jovial alternative to the original. Though many sing the chorus in Wonder’s version, not everyone knows the verses. This Wonder classic has a much deeper meaning that those who haven’t listened to the entire song may have missed. If you’ve ever sung Wonder’s remix, you’re participating in a history-making piece of art.

The Meaning of Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday”

Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” was released in 1980, three years before Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established nationally. In an effort to lobby for the holiday, Wonder released this track—an ode to the late activist and the way he shaped culture.

There ought to be a law against / Anyone who takes offense / At a day in your celebration ’cause we all know in our minds, Wonder sings in the opening verse of this song. Over a decade after the first murmurs of the holiday, Wonder decided to state his case the best way he knew how.

A Hidden, Activist Meaning

“As an artist, my purpose is to communicate the message that can better improve the lives of all of us,” Wonder once said. “I’d like to ask all of you just for one moment, if you will, to be silent and just to think and hear in your mind the voice of our Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Whether Wonder’s song was the final turning point or not, it is a part of the lengthy journey to establish MLK Day. He once spoke about the tenets of the day, putting any arguments against the holiday to bed.

“It would be a day for us to reflect upon our responsibilities as human beings,” Wonder added elsewhere, about MLK Day. “As recognizing all of those who have lived and died for the principles of peace and unity and equality for all people. We as people recognize him not based on his color or sex but basically because of what he did for moving minds to a greater and more senseful consciousness.”

Revisit Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” below.

