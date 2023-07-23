5 Deep Cuts From Tony Bennett

The music community suffered a great loss on July 21 with the death of Tony Bennett. The legendary singer was one of the last remaining icons of a generation of crooners. His legacy is bolstered by his timeless hit and rich vocals.

While many have chosen to remember Bennett by revisiting his most famous tunes, we’d like to look deeper into his discography. Below, are five deep cuts from Bennett’s catalog of standards.

1. “But Beautiful” (with Lady Gaga)

Amongst the host of duets from Bennett and Lady Gaga on their collaborative album Cheek to Cheek, is a stunning rendition of the jazz standard “But Beautiful.” Bennett and Gaga had something special. The “Bad Romance” singer’s equally acrobatic and gritty vocals were like the icing on the cake to Bennett’s classic croon. Given that, their version of “But Beautiful” had a certain magic to it that few other versions have.

Love is funny, or it’s sad

Or it’s quiet, or it’s mad

It’s a good thing, or it’s bad

But beautiful, beautiful

To take a chance and if you fall, you fall

And I’m thinking I wouldn’t mind at all