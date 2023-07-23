Chemical Brothers to Release 10th Studio Album This Fall

The Chemical Brothers are back. The duo announced the release of their forthcoming album, For That Beautiful Feeling, due out on September 8, 2023. In addition, the band released an accompanying video for their latest single, “Live Again.”

The new album will be the group’s 10th full-length project, following No Geography in 2019. “This is a record that hunts for and captures that wild moment when sound overwhelms you and almost pulls you under yet ultimately lets you ride its wave, to destinations unknown,” Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons shared in a statement, “It’s a record that pinpoints the exact moment you lose all control, where you surrender and let the music move you as if pulled by an invisible thread.

“Each track on For That Beautiful Feeling was born out of a desire to find that point of vision in the studio, a point that could then be refracted back onto the dancefloor through the music,” they continued. “As a result, it’s a collection of music that’s vividly colorful and confident and deeply psychedelic; impossible beauty carved from noise and chaos and endless fluid rhythm.”

The new album, set to be released on September 8, is said to have a total of 11 songs, and features newly released singles “The Darkness That You Fear,” “Live Again,” and “No Reason.” Also being released this year is Paused in Cosmic Reflection, which is a book that showcases the Chemical Brother’s 30-plus-year career and will feature several interviews with the band, collaborations, and friends. The Chemical Brothers just finished performing several shows across Europe and are now set to perform in a few UK arena spots following the release of the new album.

Originally formed in 1989, The Chemical Brothers have made quite a successful name for themselves, receiving several accolades to recognize their work, including six Grammy Awards.

For That Beautiful Feeling tracklist:

“Intro” “Live Again” (feat. Halo Maud) “No Reason” “Goodbye” “Fountains” “Magic Wand” “The Weight” “Skipping Like A Stone” (feat. Beck) “The Darkness That You Fear” (Harvest Mix) “Feels Like I’m Dreaming” “For That Beautiful Feeling” (feat. Halo Maud)

