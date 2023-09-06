5 Emotional Songs That Tug at the Heartstrings

Although power ballads gained popularity in the ’80s, they arguably peaked in the 1990s. When people think of those songs, they often think of rock songs such as “I Would Do Anything for Love” by Meatloaf. But power ballads aren’t just relegated to the rock genre. Such songs written by Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Alan Jackson, and others captured music lovers’ hearts and popular mainstays. Here is a sample of some of those ballads:

1.”I Will Always Love You”

Performed by Whitney Houston

Written by Dolly Parton

If I should stay / I would only be in your way / So I’ll go, but I know / I’ll think of you every step of the way / And I will always love you /I will always love you

Although the ballad “I Will Always Love You” is often associated with Whitney Houston’s 1992 recording for the movie soundtrack of The Bodyguard, it was written in 1973 by Dolly Parton as a tribute to her one-time singing partner Porter Wagoner. Parton’s rendition hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The power-pop ballad version recorded by Houston topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 straight weeks. Many credit Houston’s extraordinary vocal range and emotional delivery with the song’s new-found success. A video for the song to promote the movie received heavy play on MTV. That exposure resulted in the song’s growing in popularity.

Houston’s version was critically acclaimed, winning 1994 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

2. “My Heart Will Go On”

Performed by Celine Dion

Written by James Horner and Will Jennings

Every night in my dreams / I see you, I feel you / That is how I know you go on / Far across the distance

Celine Dion recorded the power ballad “My Heart Will Go On” for the movie soundtrack of the 1997 film Titanic. The film told the fictional story of two star-crossed lovers on the RMS Titanic that sank in 1912. Dion’s raw, passionate vocals helped make the song a mammoth commercial success, topping charts worldwide. It stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for several weeks.

Credit Dion’s many live performances of the song at concerts and other events. A video to accompany the song also featured Dion performing the song and clips of the star-crossed lovers. The song continues to be a standard played at weddings, anniversary parties, and other sentimental events.

3. “Un-Break My Heart”

Performed by Toni Braxton

Written by Diane Eve Warren

Don’t leave me in all this pain / Don’t leave me out in the rain / Come back and bring back my smile/ Come and take these tears away / I need your arms to hold me now / The nights are so unkind / Bring back those nights when I held you beside me

“Un-Break My Heart” was released in 1996 as the second single from Toni Braxton’s 1996 album Secrets. The lyrics tell the story of heartbreak caused by a failed relationship. Braxton’s vocal performance is filled with sorrow and vulnerability and helped take the song to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song helped establish Braxton as a powerhouse vocalist and won her the 1997 Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The song remains a classic power ballad and one of Braxton’s most notable songs—various artists covered and sampled the song.

4. “Hero”

Performed by Mariah Carey



Written by Carey and Walter Afanasieff

“There’s a hero / If you look inside your heart / You don’t have to be afraid / Of what you are / There’s an answer / If you reach into your soul / And the sorrow that you know / Will melt away”

Mariah Carey has said she wrote the ballad as a reminder to rely on her inner strength and self-confidence during a challenging time. The song’s message is that people need to find a hero within themselves. The song was the second single from Carey’s 1993 album, Music Box.

“Hero” became a staple for Carey, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was nominated for Grammy Awards. The music video accompanying the song features Carey’s performance and various shots of people overcoming hardships.

5. “I’d Love You All Over Again”

Performed by Alan Jackson

Written by Alan Jackson

Has it been ten years / Since we said I do / I’ve always heard marriage made one seem like two / But you’re looking better than you did back then / You still make this old heart give in



And if I had it to do all over / I’d do it all over again / If tomorrow I found one more chance to begin / I’d love you all over again

The song “I’d Love You All Over Again” is a power ballad about commitment and long-time love. Jackson released the song as his first single off his 1990 debut album, Here in the Real World. Jackson still performs the song live. His performance and the music video he released for the song, which shows him in a home, is a fan favorite.

The song won no awards, but it remains popular as a set mainstay at weddings and other events that celebrate devotion and unwavering love.

