6 Best Expression Pedals of 2023

Expression pedals open up a whole new world of possibilities for your guitar or keyboard playing. Instead of just toggling an effect on or off, expression pedals allow you to control how much of an effect is applied while you're playing the instrument.

If you want to play with feel, dynamics, and tonal shifts that will keep your song interesting, then an expression pedal is the most effective way to do that. In this article, we'll learn all about expression pedals, how to use them, and the wide array of creative applications they have.

We'll start with a list of the six best expression pedals on the market today so you can get straight to playing around with them. The number one spot on our list goes to the Boss EV-30 for its impeccable build quality and responsiveness.

Let's find out what makes the following pedals the best on the market today.

Best Expression Pedals

1. Overall Best Pedal – Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal

SPECS

Price: $124.99

$124.99 2 channels

Aluminum

TRS cable included

Boss is one of the most well-respected brands when it comes to guitar pedals, and it's no mystery why. They've made a name for themselves by consistently creating products that set the standard for performance and affordability.

The Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal is exceptional for its resilient design and adjustability. It does come at a higher price point than many other expression pedals, but that's because it's simply a higher-quality product.

Let's start with the first reason to love this pedal: its durability. Made from aluminum, the Boss EV-30 can withstand much more use and transportation than your typical plastic pedal. Thanks to its relatively heavy weight, it's also less likely to slide around while you're using it, which is definitely a nice quality to have.

Now, let's look at the other most impressive aspect of this pedal: its customizability. The Boss EV-30 has two 1/4-inch TRS output jacks, allowing it to control the parameters of two different devices at once.

What's more, you can use the knobs on the pedal to set the starting values of both parameters to whatever value you choose.

There's also a polarity inverse switch, which allows you to reverse the start and end points on the effect value. With all these ways to fine-tune your pedal, you'll be able to pull off detailed effect changes exactly how you want to -- live or in the studio.

Volume swells, wah pedal action, distortion ramps -- the Boss EV-30 makes them all possible, and that's just scratching the surface of this pedal's capabilities.

While we wouldn't recommend this pedal to someone who wants to save as much money as possible, we would recommend it to someone who wants the best pedal they can find.

2. Best With a Keyboard – Roland EV-5 Expression Pedal

SPECS

Price: $74.99

$74.99 1 channel

Plastic

TRS cable connected

Roland is a company that is just as renowned as Boss (considering Boss is actually a subsidiary of Roland). The Roland EV-5 Expression Pedal has a similar construction to Boss's EV-30, except it's more lightweight and designed primarily for use with keyboards.

Its plastic construction makes it less resilient than the Boss EV-30, but it also makes it ideal for people who want a more lightweight pedal. The Roland is super convenient to carry around in your backpack or gig bag.

While this pedal is designed to be used with Roland keyboards, it works just as well with guitar pedals. All you have to do is plug it into the expression input for an FX pedal, and you're all set.

Many players appreciate the grooves on the Roland EV-5, which provide traction for your foot while you're controlling the pedal's FX level. This allows you to be very precise and articulate with your expression control.

There's a volume dial of sorts on the side of the pedal, which you can use to set the minimum level of the assigned parameter.

We should also note that the Roland EV-5's cable is connected to the pedal. While some would consider this a benefit since you don't have to worry about losing the cable, we would consider this a downside or at least something to be mindful of.

Fortunately, the cable is plenty long for most guitar and keyboard players' purposes. But that also means if the cable is damaged or destroyed, the pedal will be rendered useless. Just keep this in mind and be sure not to expose the pedal to water or excessive dropping.

3. Best Value – Moog EP-3 Universal Polarity Expression Pedal

SPECS

Price: $59

$59 1 channel

Plastic

TRS cable included

The Moog EP-3 is a perfect middle-of-the-road pedal for anyone who wants a decent piece of gear for good value.

It has all the same expression pedal functionality as Boss's EV-30. The only major difference is that it can only control one effect parameter at a time, but for most people, this is enough.

The Moog EP-3 pedal is smooth and fluid, providing solid expression control right at your feet. You can use the pedal's onboard controls to make all sorts of adjustments. The polarity switch lets you determine whether the chosen effect is on or off when the pedal is fully extended.

You can also determine the effect's minimum volume, making this a fairly adjustable pedal. The quarter-inch output jack is compatible with any standard TRS cable. It comes with a six-foot cable included, which adds to the convenience of the product.

Thanks to the Moog EP-3, you have access to an affordable pedal with solid build quality. You can use it to gradually fade in volume or adjust any effects parameters.

This is a great mid-budget addition to your effects chain, and for most people, it has everything you need from an expression pedal!

SPECS

Price: $29

$29 1 channel

Plastic

TRS cable connected

Sometimes, you just want the cheapest piece of gear you can find that gets the job done. If this is your approach to expression pedals, we respect it! The DIY attitude has served many musicians well, and as it turns out, there are some affordable pedals out there that work perfectly fine.

The M-Audio EX-P is our choice for the best budget-friendly expression pedal on the market today. It was designed to work with M-Audio's MIDI controllers, but like other products on this list, it also works with guitar pedals.

At only $30, this pedal is an impressive value right off the bat. What's even more impressive is that the M-Audio EX-P offers many of the exact same features as the more expensive pedals out there. It even has a polarity switch and dial to set the minimum value for your desired effect parameter.

As a relatively mini expression pedal, it's compact, lightweight, and remarkably convenient. The texture in the plastic is also a nice touch, as it prevents your foot from sliding when you're using the pedal.

This is another expression pedal where the cord is attached rather than separate, but at this price, we can't even complain.

The M-Audio pedal is not exactly crafted with very precise articulation in mind, like the Boss EV-30 and some other pricier pedals. That said, it's still perfectly suitable for use in a live performance setting. It just might take more practice and precision on your part to have the desired effect.

This is the best expression pedal for anyone who wants a compact, serviceable pedal while on a budget.

5. Best for Precision – Source Audio Dual Expression Pedal

SPECS

Price: $119.99

$119.99 2 channels

Aluminum

2 TRS cables included

The Source Audio Dual Expression Pedal is a fascinating little pedal that we didn't want to leave off this list. Internally, it packs the features and controls of the Boss EV-30, but its differently designed frame makes it a completely unique experience.

The cast-aluminum base is lightweight but durable, and the foot pedal is guided by a small chain for extra resistance. Even with the resistance from the pedal, however, the overall sensitivity remains quite high.

By plugging the Source Audio pedal into an FX pedal of your choice, you can control an FX parameter with top-notch precision and dynamics. You can ramp up delay speed on a build-up passage in your song or increase reverb depth at the end of a phrase.

Try adjusting the minimum point of your effect pedal's parameter to get even more precise. And if that wasn't enough, the Source Audio is a dual pedal, so you can link two effects together and control them at once.

6. Best Hidden Gem – Behringer FCV100 V2 Dual-mode Expression Pedal

SPECS

Price: $39

$39 2 channels

Plastic

TRS cables not included

Behringer is another one of the most well-known brands in guitar pedals. Even those who don't know it by name have probably laid eyes on one of their pedals, which sport solid colors and easy-to-read text.

Despite the brand's ubiquity, most people don't know that Behringer also makes a very solid, affordable dual-expression pedal. The FCV100 V2 has two channels and can be used as a volume pedal or an expression pedal.

It's simple, lightweight, and far cheaper than some of the other options out there for expression pedals. And yet, somehow, not too many people know about it. This is probably because the pedal is not visually consistent with Behringer's other products, so it's not instantly recognized.

You can take advantage of both of the expression pedal inputs to modulate two effects at once or tie volume to another effect, like reverb length. All sorts of creative combinations are possible with this effective and surprisingly affordable expression pedal.

Best Expression Pedals Buyer's Guide

In this section, we've broken down the most important factors to consider when buying an expression pedal. Keep these in mind while choosing a pedal, and you're sure to be happy with your decision.

Budget

Budget is likely going to be your first question when it comes to buying an expression pedal. Since expression control is not always essential to playing guitar or keys, most people don't want to spend too much on an expression pedal.

Fortunately, you can find an expression pedal to fit a budget of anywhere from $30 - $150. Most expression pedals will fall within this range.

Just determine how much use you'll likely get out of your new pedal so that you can find the perfect expression pedal that fits your budget.

Compatibility with Gear

It is important for your expression pedal to be compatible with your current gear for obvious reasons. To find this out, just check the product specs of the pedal you plan to purchase.

Most expression pedals will be compatible with 1/4-inch TRS connector cables. These are similar to the cables commonly used with guitars and amps, except they have two rubber rings around the input jack instead of one.

Other considerations would be things like the cord length you'll need and whether the pedal will fit in the space you've allocated for it. If the pedal is a perfect fit, why not go for it?

Sensitivity

This one comes down to preference, mostly. Certain people are more heavy-handed (or heavy-footed) when they play their music. If you don't want to have to worry about being too precise with your expression pedal, then you'll want one with lower sensitivity.

But if you're more experienced and have some complicated expressions in mind for your live shows or studio recordings, you'll want a high-sensitivity pedal.

If you're able to try out multiple pedals in the shop, just see which sensitivity level feels most natural to you and your playing style.

Sturdiness

Any type of foot pedal needs to be durable and well-made, or else it will surely have to be replaced at some point. After all, their job is to get stepped on.

A solid construction means a sturdier pedal and a sturdy pedal makes for smooth operation. Your pedal's size, weight, and build material all factor into its overall sturdiness.

Want a way to shortcut all this? Just try the pedal out for yourself. If you have the option to try an expression pedal before you buy it, you can feel how sturdy it is. If it just feels good to use, then it's probably got good build quality. Sometimes it's that simple!

Material

Decide whether you want a plastic pedal or one that is made out of some kind of metal, like aluminum. Aluminum pedals are heavier and more durable, but plastic pedals can be smaller and easier to transport.

Metal pedals are usually a better choice for live settings since they're more resilient. But if all you have is a plastic pedal for your gig, we say go for it anyway.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I use my expression pedal?

Expression pedals work by controlling whatever parameter you've assigned to the expression input. To do this, use a TRS cable (or attached cable) to plug the expression pedal into the "expression input" of your FX pedal or interface.

Once everything is on and working, you can set the minimum output level of the expression pedal in order to fine-tune the effect you want to control.

What are some good uses for expression pedals?

Expression pedals are most commonly used with MIDI keyboards, audio interfaces, or pedalboards for a guitar.

These pedals are great for live performances and studio recordings. They can bring a human feel to your playing, helping to keep things dynamic and interesting.

If you can find a creative new way to use your expression pedal, then more power to you! Music is all about experimentation.

Can I use an expression pedal as a wah pedal?

You certainly can, and plenty of people do. Expression pedals may be slightly more confusing to set up initially, but they essentially fill the role of a more versatile wah pedal. Instead of just controlling a flange effect like wah pedals do, they can control anything.

Can I use an expression pedal with a DAW?

Most expression pedals can be used with your DAW! This is a super exciting way to add personality and flourish to your home recordings. Your guitar or piano playing can come alive, and the expressiveness can be recorded right onto the album.

If you have a MIDI controller that is plugged into your computer, try plugging the expression pedal into your MIDI controller, and oftentimes, that will do the trick.

How do I calibrate my expression pedal?

Some expression pedals need to be calibrated in order to be properly lined up with the parameters they're controlling. To do this, you'll want to consult the instructions or setup guide for your particular pedal.

Some pedals can be calibrated via an FX consul interface or MIDI controller. In certain situations, an expression pedal will be correctly calibrated to work with another piece of gear right out of the box.

In Conclusion

Thank you for reading our rankings of the best expression pedals on the market today. If you're still on the edge about betting on an expression pedal, it's always fun to be able to try one out by heading down to your local music shop.

Expression pedals are fun and engaging, and they are one thing you can use to really take your music to the next level. The Boss EV-30 Dual Expression Pedal is a pedal you'll be happy with since it's versatile, durable, and a blast to use. That's why when all is said and done, we had to give it the top spot on our list.

We hope you have fun choosing an expression pedal that is perfect for you so that you can express yourself even more creatively than before.