Bruce Springsteen Writes New Song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for New Rom-Com ‘She Came to Me’

Bruce Springsteen has written a new song.

The track, “Addicted to Romance,” is set for release later this week (February 16) in the new film She Came to Me, which will be screened at the Berlin Film Festival. Springsteen’s song will appear—and be heard for the first time—during the movie’s end credits, Variety reports. The new film, a rom-com by Rebecca Miller, stars Peter Dinklage.

“Addicted to Romance” was written and performed by Springsteen. In the movie, Dinklage plays a classical music composer struggling with a bout of writer’s block. Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway also star in the film.

Miller said she used Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” in her previous film, Maggie’s Plan.

“I really love Bruce’s music,” she said. “For the end of ‘She Came to Me,’ we wanted an original song. I had a secret wish it might be Bruce, but I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy.

“[Composer] Bryce Dessner [of The National] encouraged me to ask—he was sure Bruce would love the film, so I approached him. Bruce and [his wife Patti Scialfa] ended up watching the film, and, to my delight, they both loved it! Bruce said he’d take a few days to see if anything came to him for a song. Miraculously, ‘Addicted to Romance’ was the result. He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me.”

Dessner also said, “Collaborating with Rebecca Miller on her new film ‘She Came to Me’ was one of the most rewarding and creative experiences I have had working on a film. It is rare for a composer to be deeply involved in a film prior to shooting, and to get to work so closely with Rebecca on two on-screen operas and the score – which are integral to the narrative of the movie – was thrilling for me. In addition to that it has been a lifelong dream of mine to collaborate directly with Bruce Springsteen and I was so honored to help produce and orchestrate his song ‘Addicted to Romance’ for the movie.”

In 2022, Springsteen released his most recent album, Only The Strong Survive. He is currently on the road for his 2023 international tour with his E Street Band.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images