5 Female Artists You Should Be Listening To

This year has produced a number of breakout artists and there doesn’t seem to be enough new releases to satiate wanting music fans. Here are five female artists to add to your rotation.

1. Laufey

Laufey is bringing classic jazz to a new generation. The Icelandic singer/songwriter has one of the best croons in recent memory. Her latest album, Bewitched, further proves her expertise in that area. Few artists are as unabashed in their inspirations. Nevertheless, there is something timeless about her that brings her retro sound into modernity.

2. Tate McRae

Tate McRae produces anthemic pop tunes with crisp production time and time again. Her acrobatic vocals shine on both up-tempo bangers and somber ballads. Honest lyricism is the icing on the cake. Everything about McRae screams soon-to-be pop princess.

3. Carter Faith

In the country space, Carter Faith wows with smoky vocals and Western sensibilities. Already having shared the stage with the likes of Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, Old Dominion, Chris Young, and Kip Moore, clearly, her fellow country artists are in her corner.

4. Sabrina Carpenter

From opening for Taylor Swift to performing at the MTV Video Music Awards pre-show, Sabrina Carpenter has had a stellar year thus far. Her accolades are in large part due to her latest full-length release, emails i can’t send. The record is a testament to Carpenter’s ability to switch between fun-loving energy and meditative lyrics.

5. Reneé Rapp

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, odds are you’ve heard the name Reneé Rapp at least once this year. She has seemingly exploded overnight–and for good reason. Her powerful vocals add a rich layer to any song. Her debut album, Snow Angel, is already proving to be one of the most buzzed-about releases this year.

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for ELLE)