5 Things to Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 24—and Season 25

Season 24 of The Voice is set to premiere on Monday (September 25) with coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and newcomer Reba McEntire.

After an explosive close to season 23, which crowned Team Niall contestant Gina Miles, this season will mark a new dynamic on the show with the addition of the 68-year-old country star. McEntire replaced longtime coach Blake Shelton, who left the show at the end of season 23.

Airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, all episodes of season 24 will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. The Voice is scheduled to air on Mondays and Tuesdays during the Blind Auditions.

Before the show kicks off, here’s a look at five things to know about The Voice season 24—and season 25.

1. Reba

Country star Reba McEntire has replaced Blake Shelton on The Voice and will coach alongside Season 24 coaches John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani. Before season 24 even aired, McEntire already extended her run to coach season 25, along with Legend and Season 23 coach, Chance the Rapper, and the first-ever dual-chair, duo coaches (see below) to appear on the show.

“Everybody’s getting along great,” joked McEntire. “This bunch—so much fun. I get to hang out with Gwen without Blake around, so that’s fun.”

This fall, McEntire is also releasing her lifestyle book titled, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, out October 10. McEntire’s book features exclusive stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes.

The “Fancy” singer made her debut on The Voice as a Battle advisor to Team Blake during the first season, returned as a mentor in season 8, and served as a Mega Mentor for Team Kelly during season 23.

2. New Panel of Coaches

This season of The Voice also marks the first time since the show aired in April 2011 that there will be no coaches from the inaugural season.

After 12 years on the show, Shelton retired from The Voice at the close of Season 23. Shelton, who was the last original coach from the first season, decided to leave the show to spend time with his family in Oklahoma.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” said Shelton in a statement announcing his departure. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people. You are the best.”

3. Five Parts

The show will feature five components: the Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and the live performance shows, according to NBC. Contestants selected during the Blind Auditions will battle vocalists on other teams and continue through each stage until the top performers move on to the live shows and finale.

Coaches have the ability to block, steal, or save contestants vying for another team, but viewers ultimately decide whether a contestant moves forward or is eliminated after each competition. Viewers can vote on NBC or download the official The Voice app.

4. Grand Prize

The winner of season 24 will get a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

5. The First-Ever Duo Judges: Dan + Shay Join Season 25

Dan + Shay (Photo: Robby Klein/Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville)

Country duo Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, will become the first-ever coaching duo whn Season 25 premieres in 2024. Not only that, but McEntire has decided to extend her run on the show, also signing up for season 25. Both will be joining Legend and the popular season 23 coach, Chance the Rapper, who has garnered a significant fan following.

“We’ve never been more excited for anything in our entire lives,” said Smyers, who along with Mooney, revealed their future coaching gig on social media. Mooney added that he’s “absolutely fired up,” before explaining how it will work as duo-judges. before letting people know how things will go down when they are coaches.

“Listen, people have been asking, ‘Is it two chairs? Is it one?’” said Mooney. “It’s two chairs, but one button.”

Dan + Shay released their fifth album, Bigger Houses, in 2023 and in addition to their coaching duties in 2024, the duo are set to kick off a 19-date run of shows on their The Heartbreak on the Map Tour in March and April of 2024.

Photos (with the exception of Dan +Shay): Tyler Golden / NBCUniversal