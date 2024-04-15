5 of the Best Performances from Weekend One of Coachella 2024

Weekend one of Coachella 2024 has come and gone. The major festival left in its wake a host of stellar performances from some of music’s biggest names. From Doja Cat playing into her haters to Lana Del Rey riding in on the back of a Harley to Tyler, the Creator’s explosive entrance, there was no shortage of memorable moments. Check out five performances we consider to be highlights, below.

1. No Doubt’s Anticipated Reunion (With the Help of Olivia Rodrigo)

While Coachella will unwaveringly make headlines each year, the fervor behind No Doubt‘s reunion during the festival received more attention than most performers from the famed festival. Helmed by Gwen Stefani, the rock outfit more than lived up to the hype during their slot on Saturday night of the fest.

They added even more intrigue to their set by inviting Olivia Rodrigo to perform alongside them. Before the duet, Rodrigo expressed her love for Stefani, calling her a “True artist.” Now, we know it was a teaser for their pair’s stellar duet on the Coachella stage.

2. Sabrina Carpenter Stars in ‘The Wreckage’

Moving on to a less established act, we have Sabrina Carpenter. Though the pop princess is still relatively young in her career (at least when compared to No Doubt), she’s proven time and time again that she has no trouble drawing a crowd.

Her host of ear-worm, impossible-to-not-dance-to songs were a hit on the Coachella stage. Moreover, she spiced things up under the banner of a fake ’50s noir-film. It breathed new life into her already beloved catalog.

3. Tyler, the Creator (and friends) Don’t Waste a Second

Any fan of Tyler, the Creator probably could’ve guessed this before he ever stepped on stage, but his performance was action-packed. He, and his host of famous friends, didn’t waste a second during his set. His top-notch performance at the fest is likely due to his veteran Coachella status. The alt/hip-hop heavyweight took ownership of his headlining slot in a way few of his contemporaries have–or could have.

It also didn’t hurt that he had more than his fair share of friends come out to join him. Among the featured artists were Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky, Kali Uchis, and Charlie Wilson. Truly hard to beat.

4. Lana Del Rey Brings Her World to Life

Lana Del Rey is an artist like no other. Her artistry is deeply unique and era-defining. She brought that unique artistry to the Coachella stage on Friday night. She stands apart from any other headliner at this year’s fest. While she may not have many floor-fillers in the traditional sense, she entices an audience differently. Her often-introspective, always sultry songs have a way of energizing a crowd without the consistent use of heavy instrumentation that might usually accompany a festival headliner.

From her entrance via a motorcycle to her affinity for world-building, Del Rey’s performance was certainly a highlight of the weekend.

5. Doja Cat Punches Back at Her Haters

Doja Cat is an artist who has had a lot of ups and downs throughout her career. Before creating her latest record, Scarlet, she experienced a bit of a downward turn, thanks to some less-than-flattering online discourse about her. Nevertheless, she’s ended back up on top, earning a headlining slot at this year’s Coachella.

Every time the rapper steps on a stage she crowns herself one of the most enticing performers around. From her elaborate stage setups to her hypnotizing stage presence, Doja just signed herself up as a festival headliner for years to come with her showing on Sunday night. Who wouldn’t want her on their billing?

