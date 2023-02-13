5 Foot-Tapping Live Moments in Honor of Waylon Jennings

The trailblazing outlaw legend Waylon Jennings was an unshakable talent in the studio, and even more so on the stage. With a commanding presence, a demanding baritone, and a chilling confidence, he enraptured audiences from the moment he stepped foot into the spotlight.

Below are five foot-tapping live moments in honor of Jennings, who passed away on this day (February 13) in 2002.

1. Medley (Live on The Johnny Cash Show)

Appearing on The Johnny Cash Show following a Grammy win, an oddly clean-cut Jennings charms alongside the television host and fellow country icon.

During the program, he performs a powerful medley of early classics, like the rollicking “Only Daddy That’ll Walk The Line,” the Cash-assisted knee-slapper, “When Waylon’s Out of Town,” and the racing “Brown Eyed Handsome Man.”

2. “Ladies Love Outlaws” (Live, 1975)

‘Cause ladies love outlaws / Like babies love stray dogs / Ladies touch babies like a banker touches gold / Outlaws touch ladies somewhere deep down in their soul, the unruly country cowboy sings in the blush-inducing “Ladies Love Outlaws.”

Jennings’ stage presence is solemn, but his confidence is palpable.

3. “Lonesome, On’ry And Mean” (Live At Opryland 1978)

The below performance of Jennings’ “Lonesome, On’ry And Mean” is another solemn display, but his gruff baritone is full of fire and grit. He doesn’t have to dominate the stage in order to command and captivate.

4. “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” (Live from Austin, TX, 1989)

This no-frills performance of “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” is an expansive showcase of Jennings’ talents as a guitarist and a showman. He’s not flashy with his skills but knows when to rattle off the goods.

5. “Good Hearted Woman” / “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” (Live, 2000)

During one of his final performances, a seated Jennings still gives his all to this medley of “Good Hearted Woman” and “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.” He offers up a charming, exhilarating, and, above all, skilled performance to the Ryman Auditorium audience.

