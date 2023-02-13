Review: The Stones at 50 – GRRR Offers a Reliable Growl

The Rolling Stones/GRRR Live!/Mercury/Universal

4.5 out of Five Stars

It seemed impressive enough that the Rolling Stones would celebrate 50 years as a working combo, but when they undertook their golden anniversary 50 & Counting Tour in 2012 and 2013, one had to wonder just how long the then 60-something musicians could continue to work the road. And yet, a decade later, they’re still mining the same terrain, and although the recent loss of drummer Charlie Watts would seem to impede their efforts, they show no sign of slowing down. Talk of a new Stones studio album has recently circulated and even now, as Mick and Keith each approach age 80, their attitude and energy seem undiminished.

Consequently, in going back to the December 15, 2012 performance at New Jersey’s Prudential Center —captured here on the tenaciously titled GRRR Live—there’s ample evidence of a band still in their provocative prime. Over the course of 23 tracks—a mix of archival classics, recent entries, and a couple of covers—the band struts their stuff with the usual flair and panache. Granted, that’s hardly surprising, even for a band of senior status. One would expect well tread versions of “Satisfaction,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Brown Sugar,” “Start Me Up,” “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” and the like in any Stones set, but the fact that the group still maintains the same verve and veracity so many years provides a testimony to both duration and durability.



Of course, there’s been no shortage of Stones’ live material since the start, with Got Live If You Want It, Get Your Ya Yas Out, and a host of bootlegs providing early examples of the Stones’ seminal sound. The difference here however is not necessarily in the choice of tracks—although it’s refreshing to hear them dig deep into their early catalog courtesy of such songs as “Get Off My Cloud,” “The Last Time” and the perennial fascinating “Paint It Black”—but also, as always, the marquee names that join them on stage. A cameo by long departed guitarist Mick Taylor on “Midnight Rambler” ought to be of equal interest for devotees as it is to hear Bruce Springsteen on “Tumbling Dice” (not altogether unexpected considering the concert took place on Bruce’s hometown turf), Lady Gaga as the female foil on “Gimme Shelter,” the Black Keys sharing the spotlight on the bluesy standard “Who Do You Love?,” and the dynamic guitar duo consisting of John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr. playing a pertinent role on the rambunctious Don Nix classic “I’m Going Down.”

While none of those great guests overshadow their hosts—admittedly Springsteen and Gaga come close—the Stones themselves remain clearly in command. Again, it’s the Stones brand that offers all one could ask for. Five decades on, they were still maintaining a reliable role.



Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images