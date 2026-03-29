5 Forgotten Rock Bands From the 1980s You Need To Rediscover Today

In the 1980s, new wave had really kicked off, and it seemed like music was all about synths, dance-worthy rhythms, and robotic vibes. However, rock music didn’t disappear. In fact, quite a few rock bands did quite well in the 1980s, only to be forgotten decades later. Let’s refresh your memory, shall we? These five rock bands from the 1980s are quite underrated and deserve more love today.

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Transvision Vamp

This pop rock new wave outfit is still together today, but only reformed after a long hiatus that started in 1992. They were quite popular in the UK and Australia, enjoying quite a few charting hits in the 1980s. Their song “Baby I Don’t Care” from 1989 was a No. 3 hit on the UK and Australian charts.

The J. Geils Band

The J. Geils Band started as a blues rock outfit in the 1960s and 1970s before moving toward new wave rock in the 1980s. If you were around during their heyday, you might not think of them as an 80s band. However, their 1980s releases are nothing to sneeze at. Love Stinks from 1980 and Freeze Frame from 1981 are essential listening.

Romeo Void

This band was new to me as I researched entries for this article, and I quickly became a fan after watching the music video for “Never Say Never”, off of Romeo Void’s 1982 record Benefactor. This band had such an incredible mix of musicians holding the whole thing together. A little bit post-punk, a little bit disco, a whole lot of punk attitude… they were chef’s kiss. Sadly, Romeo Void broke up in 1985 and only reunited a handful of times through the years.

Giuffria

Remember Giuffria? This arena-oriented rock outfit was formed by Gregg Giuffria after he left the glam rock band Angel. They actually enjoyed quite a bit of success, despite being intended as a side project. Their debut album was a bop, and songs like “Call To The Heart” and “I Must Be Dreaming” were quite successful. Giuffria ended too soon, unfortunately, and broke up after just two albums in 1987.

The Woodentops

The Woodentops mastered indie alternative rock during an era were alt-rock hadn’t quite exploded in popularity yet. This British outfit formed in 1983 and is still together today, but they earn a spot on our list of forgotten rock bands from the 1980s because some of their best work was released during that decade. And yet, few on our side of the pond have heard of them. Giant from 1986 and Wooden Foot Cops On The Highway from 1988 are essential listening.

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