4 Van Halen Songs From the 1980s That Sound Even Better Today

If there were a heavy metal soundtrack in the 1980s, it would likely be made almost entirely of Van Halen songs. The group, founded by Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, and Michael Anthony, released their eponymous debut in 1978.

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It wasn’t until the 80s that Van Halen started having success, but once they did, the hits kept coming. These are four of Van Halen’s biggest hits, which might sound even better today.

“Jump”

One of Van Halen’s most popular songs of all time, “Jump” is Van Halen’s second No. 1 single, and first multi-platinum hit. On their 1984 record, “Jump” is written by the four band members.

“Jump” says, “Oh, can’t you see me standing here / I’ve got my back against the record machine / I ain’t the worst that you’ve seen / Oh, can’t you see what I mean? / Might as well jump. jump / Might as well jump / Go ahead, jump. jump / Go ahead and jump.”

“Dancing In The Street”

On Diver Down, Van Halen’s fifth studio album, is “Dancing In The Street”. The song, a cover of a song first released by Martha and the Vandellas in 1964, became a Top 5 hit for Van Halen.

The rock band put an entirely new twist on the song, becoming a Top 5 hit. The uptempo tune says, “All we need is music, sweet music / There’ll be music everywhere / There’ll be swinging and swaying and records playing / Dancing in the street.”

Although their version is truly unique, numerous other artists have put their own spin on “Dancing In The Streets”, including The Mamas & The Papas and Grateful Dead, among others.

“Why Can’t This Be Love”

Out in 1986 on the band’s 5150 record is “Why Can’t This Be Love”. Written by Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen, plus Michael Anthony and Sammy Hagar, the song marks the first single with Hagar singing lead, after Roth left the group.

A No. 1 hit for Van Halen, “Why Can’t This Be Love” is about wanting a relationship to turn into something more. The song says, “It’s got what it takes / So tell me why can’t this be love / Straight from my heart, oh tell me why / Can’t this be love.”

“When It’s Love”

On OU812 is “When It’s Love”, which also features Hagar as the lead vocalist. Hagar wrote “When It’s Love” with the other band members, becoming a chart-topping single for Van Halen.

Showing off their softer, more sentimental side, “When It’s Love” touts the benefits of true, lasting love. The sweet song says, “Everybody’s lookin’ for somethin’ / Somethin’ to fill in the holes / We think a lot but don’t talk much about it / ‘Til things get out of control / Oh, how do I know when it’s love? / I can’t tell you, but it lasts forever / Oh, how does it feel when it’s love? / It’s just something you feel together / When it’s love.”

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