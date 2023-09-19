5 Great Olivia Rodrigo Performances

In 2024, Olivia Rodrigo will be bringing her latest album, GUTS, to the world via a sprawling tour. Tickets to the show are already in high demand. The young pop singer is already amassing a reputation for being a must-see act. Her fans clearly know her worth in a live setting (judging by the mad dash to tickets). For those who aren’t yet convinced, check out five of her best performances, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “all-american bitch” (live from rehearsal)

As of late, Rodrigo has expressed her love for angsty, punk-rock. She calls upon the greats of that genre for her performance of “all-american bitch” live from her rehearsal space. She and her all-female band punch back at the double standards placed on women. During the intimate verses, she entices with acrobatic vocals. During the furious chorus, she bounds around the stage, calling to mind the likes of Avril Lavigne. It’s one of the first performances from Rodrigo’s GUTS era and a star-turn to boot.

2. “drivers license” (64th GRAMMY Awards Performance)

“drivers license” shines each and every time Rodrigo performs it. It’s impossible for it not to. The slow-burning ballad has stardust in it. While the competition is stiff, the best performance of the track has to be her appearance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Rodrigo starts off the song in a classic car before stepping out onto a rain-soaked city street. Her vocals are powerful here, wringing out every ounce of emotion behind the lyrics. If there was ever any doubt as to why Rodrigo was performing at the Grammys so early on in her career, this performance clears it right up.

3. “favorite crime” (Vevo LIFT)

Rodrigo can do the up-tempo thing, but arguably it’s the somber notes that really help her shine. Her Vevo LIFT performance of “favorite crime” is a testament to that fact. The one-take performance is intricately choreographed. She ends up on the roof of a house singing powerfully about a breakup. She’s pitch-perfect here alongside her group of polished background singers.

4. “get him back!” (Live From The Today Show)

“get him back!” is a cut from GUTS that is getting a lot of attention right now. The spunky track sees Rodrigo play on the double meaning of the phrase. I wanna get him back / I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad / Oh, I wanna get him back / ‘Cause then again, I really miss him, and it makes me real sad, she sings in the chorus. Rodrigo recently performed the number on the Today Show. Rodrigo clearly enjoys musing about the contradictory ideas in this track. She wears a beaming smile on her face while screaming out the chantable lyrics.

5. “traitor” (NPR’s Tiny Desk)

Rodrigo appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk in 2021. She performed a handful of her SOUR cuts at the DMV–a play on her smash hit “drivers license.” Among the setlist was “traitor.” The intimate ballad proved to be a standout from her debut album for its sweeping instrumentation and emotional core. The song hits even harder in an acoustic setting.

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved