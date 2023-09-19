Living Colour Responds to Jann Wenner Controversy: “It Is an Insult”

Influential funk-metal band Living Colour recently shared their feelings on the controversial comments that got Rolling Stone co-founder Jann Wenner removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s Board of Directors. The group — which consists of Vernon Reid, Corey Glover, Will Calhoun, and Doug Wimbish — shared a statement discussing discussed their discomfort with not only Wenner’s comments to The New York Times, but with the title of his book as well.

Wenner’s new book is titled The Masters: Conversations with Dylan, Lennon, Jagger, Townshend, Garcia, Bono, and Springsteen and it’s set to be released on September 26.

[RELATED: Rolling Stone Founder Removed from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Board for Racially Insensitive and Sexist Comments]

“The very idea of a book called The Masters which blatantly omits the essential contributions of Black, people of color and women to Rock & Pop Culture speaks to a much larger and more systemic problem,” the band wrote in social media post. “His New York Times interview statement that African American and female artists are not ‘articulate’ enough to express themselves about their own work is absurd on its face. For someone who has chronicled the musical landscape for over 50 years, it is an insult to those of us who sit at the feet of these overlooked geniuses.”

After making those remarks and others during an interview with the The New York Times published September 15, Wenner was removed from the board of the foundation at the Rock Hall, which he helped establish in 1983.

“To hear that he believes Stevie Wonder isn’t articulate enough to express his thoughts on any given subject is quite frankly, insulting,” the band’s statement continues. “To hear that Janis Joplin, Joni Mitchell, Tina Turner, or any of the many Woman artists that he chooses not to mention, are not worthy of the status of ‘Master’, smacks of sexist gatekeeping, and exclusionary behavior.”

Wenner, in conversation with reporter David Marchese, addressed the lack of woman artists and artists of color. “It’s not that they’re not creative geniuses. It’s not that they’re inarticulate, although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni [Mitchell] was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll,” Wenner said. “She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test. Not by her work, not by other interviews she did.”

“The people I interviewed were the kind of philosophers of rock … Of Black artists — you know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word,” Wenner said.”Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

Rolling Stone, which Wenner also helped start up in 1967, also released a statement saying that Wenner’s comments “do not represent the values and practices of today’s Rolling Stone.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images