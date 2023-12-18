Watch: Olivia Rodrigo Channels Her Punk Influences for New “Get Him Back!” Performance Video

Olivia Rodrigo might be a pop star, but there’s no denying her punk influences. In a recent video, she let those influences shine through with a performance of “Get Him Back!” in a dingy basement. The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter performed the track from her latest album, Guts in what looks like the perfect punk rock rehearsal space.

Earlier today (December 18), Rodrigo released her latest live performance video for Vevo to her YouTube channel. The video features the singer and her band jamming to the light-hearted revenge anthem in what looks like the basement of a venue. The walls are covered in old concert photos. Additionally, chain link cages, bare pipes, and dirty walls are visible throughout the clip.

However, the aesthetic of the video doesn’t overpower Rodrigo’s infectious energy. The singer dances around the space singing while her band plays.

This video comes just days after Rodrigo released her last live performance video. Friday (December 15), she shared a video of her performing “All-American B-tch” in an abandoned theater. That video showcased some of the visceral emotions behind the song when she laid on the stage and let loose a series of screams that fit the frustration behind the song like a glove.

Olivia Rodrigo Is “Outgrowing” Her Older Music

Rodrigo wrote most of her debut album, Sour when she was only 17. Now, after having passed the wide gulf between 17 and 20, she sees some of those songs a little differently. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the star admitted that she feels as though she has outgrown some of her early work.

“Some of them, I don’t really love so much anymore,” she said of the tracks from her 2021 debut. However, she’s not ready to reveal which ones she’s not as fond of anymore. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. “People get so sad because it’ll be their favorite song. But, I just feel like I’ve grown out of them.”

Luckily for fans everywhere, “Drivers License” isn’t one of those songs. However, she does look at the song in a new light. “It actually does transport me back to when I thought I was never gonna love anyone else. I’m like ‘Awww. That’s so cute,’” she said.

