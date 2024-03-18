5 Hall of Fame-Worthy Songs from John Anderson

John Anderson has been writing, recording, and releasing great country music since the late 70s. He released his first single “I’ve Got a Feeling (Somebody’s Been Stealing)” in 1977. However, he didn’t see mainstream success until he released his fourth album, Wild & Blue in 1982. The album contained the chart-topping hit “Swingin’” and began his run as a successful recording artist.

Currently, Anderson has 22 studio albums, 40 charted singles, and five No. 1s under his belt. After nearly five decades in the industry, he was finally voted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He’ll be officially inducted later this year. In the meantime, let’s look back at five of his most Hall of Fame-worthy songs.

“Seminole Wind” John Anderson at His Best

Anderson wrote “Seminole Wind” and released it as the fourth single from the album of the same name in August 1992. For many, this is the Florida native’s signature song. It showcases not only his knowledge of history and respect for Mother Nature but also his ability to paint a vivid picture with words.

“Straight Tequila Night”

Anderson released this song, penned by Debbie Hupp and Kent Robbins as the second single from Seminole Wind. It went on to become his first No. 1 of the 90s. More than that, many called this track a comeback for Anderson who hadn’t had a major hit since “Black Sheep” topped the chart in 1983.

“Straight Tequila Night” is emblematic of the 90s country sound that remains popular three decades later.

“I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday”)

Anderson released this Billy Joe Shaver-penned classic as the second single from his sophomore studio album John Anderson 2. Shaver was a working man’s poet and Anderson had the perfect voice to make this song about self-improvement a hit. The song peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard country chart but remains a favorite of fans everywhere.

“Wild and Blue” John Anderson’s First No. 1

Written by John Sherrill, “Wild and Blue” is the lead single and title track from Anderson’s 1982 breakout album. It was his eleventh hit song but marked his first time at the top of the chart. In short, this is the song that led to Anderson’s mainstream country success and remains a cornerstone of his deep catalog of killer country tunes.

“She Just Started Liking Cheatin’ Songs”

Anderson released this Kent Robbins-penned country classic as the third single from his self-titled debut album in March 1980. The song peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. However, its failure to crack the top 10 didn’t stop it from becoming a country classic.

Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images