Reba McEntire Launches Lifestyle Book ‘Not That Fancy’ to the Top of Multiple Bestseller Lists

Reba McEntire has built an impressive resume over the last 40-plus years. She’s one of the best-selling country artists in history as well as an accomplished actress and TV personality. Now, she adds best-selling author to her list of accolades.

Videos by American Songwriter

McEntire released her lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots on October 10. Today, it landed atop the New York Times bestseller list. Additionally, the book topped the best-seller lists from The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly.

Prior to the book’s release, McEntire discussed its contents with Today. “The book is a fun book,” she said. “Sometimes, you’ll have books like autobiographies that are really diving into stuff. This is just a fun book,” she reiterated. “You can look through it, you can read it front to back. It’s got recipes, stories, new pictures people haven’t seen before—talking about my family, my faith, my friends—and then recipes that are from the restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma called Reba’s Place.”

McEntire’s new accolades don’t stop with her book, though. Not That Fancy, the accompanying album, also hit the top of the Current Country Albums chart, according to a press release. For the album, McEntire teamed up with award-winning producer Dave Cobb to create acoustic renditions of some of her biggest hits. The album also featured a brand-new song called “Seven Minutes in Heaven.”

As one of the best-selling country artists in history, McEntire is no stranger to the top of the charts. She has launched several albums as well as singles to the No. 1 slot. This is just the latest in a long line of hits for McEntire.

Additionally, McEntire’s iconic 1990 hit “Fancy” recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Unsurprisingly, it is her most-streamed song on the platform.

In a recent interview, McEntire said that she feels “Fancy” represents her as a person. Her life definitely doesn’t take the same route as the protagonist in the song. However, she can relate to the character’s spirit. “It’s about a rags-to-riches way of life. Persevere, stay in there, and you’ll achieve your dreams,” she explained.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage