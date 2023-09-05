5 Iconic Albums from the 1990s

The 1990s were one of the greatest musical decades. Indeed, it was a smorgasbord of styles, from grunge and gangsta rap to bubblegum boy bands and alt-rock. There were so many iconic albums that paring them down to just a handful at first seems impossible.

But not to worry, we were able to come up with a perfect list. Below, we will dive into a handful of the biggest, most important, most impactful albums from the first-half of the decade.

So, without further ado, let’s explore the songs and records.

1. Nevermind, Nirvana (1991)

The sophomore release from the grunge band Nirvana, Nevermind is likely the album from the 1990s and it opens with the song of the 1990s, “Smells like Teen Spirit.” During the first half of the decade, grunge music was the zeitgeist with bands like Pearl Jam and Soundgarden ruling the airwaves with its big, industrial rock and at times-depressing lyrical subject matter. But more than its peers, Nirvana was at the top of the heap thanks to Nevermind.

2. The Chronic, Dr. Dre (1992)

If you asked every rap fan from the past 50 years what the greatest hip-hop album ever was, it’s likely Dr. Dre’s solo debut, The Chronic, would top the list. The producer and rapper who came up with the Los Angeles-born quintet N.W.A., Dr. Dre went solo when he released the 1992 album, The Chronic. And if that wasn’t enough, the record was also the world’s introduction to someone who would soon become a cultural institution—Snoop Dogg. With the success of The Chronic, the world got more from Dre and his universe, which includes Eminem, 50 Cent, and more.

3. Pablo Honey, Radiohead (1993)

While die-hard fans of the British-born band Radiohead might say that this is not the band’s best album, it was their debut and therefore their fan’s first introduction to the group’s intricate, cerebral sounds. The album is also where fans got their initial listen to what’s become Radiohead’s most popular song (and most covered song), “Creep.” In the end, Pablo Honey was the fuse that sparked the Radiohead explosion of the 1990s and early 2000s. For that, it remains iconic.

4. Dookie, Green Day (1994)

This record resembles a greatest hits album for the California-born rock group. But even more than the exquisite track list, which is comprised of more songs rooted in power chords than any might have imagined prior, this album is also known for its sublime album cover. A veritable Where’s Waldo image that fans have poured over for countless hours. This record indeed was the whole package. Some of the songs on the LP include, “Welcome to Paradise,” “Longview,” “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around.” If you listened to radio in the mid-’90s, you heard those tracks on repeat.

5. Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Smashing Pumpkins (1995)

It’s impossible to talk 1990s and not mention the Smashing Pumpkins. And it’s this double-album that cemented their status as royalty of the decade. This 28-song double-disc included hits like “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “1979” and “Tonight, Tonight” and its music videos on MTV were equally iconic. Produced by the band’s frontman Billy Corgan, this LP is burned into the minds of music fans from the 1990s. It’s as much a part of the decade as Seinfeld or Michael Jordan.

