5 of the Best Kids Songs from the 1990s

The 1990s was a great era for kids’ music. Not only were there great songwriters putting out new albums and singles but there were a great many children’s television programs sharing songs of entertainment and education.

From Sesame Street to Barney & Friends to the artists below, the decade was fantastic for the genre. We dive into a handful of great tunes that still hold up today. Young parents out there take notice!

1. “Bananaphone,” Raffi (1994)

Written by Raffi Cavoukian (aka Raffi), this song was released by the children’s performer on his 1994 album of the same name. Today, the 75-year-old songwriter is known for his myriad live shows, dozens of albums released (ever since his debut in the mid-70s) and his kind disposition. On this track, Raffi uses fun puns when considering the bright yellow fruit as a phone, singing, It’s a phone with appeal!

2. “Skinnamarink,” Sharon, Lois & Bram (1994)

While this song has been around for way longer than since the 1990s, it was the kids music trio Sharon, Lois & Bram who made it popular, first in the 1980s with their Canadian-born show, The Elephant Show, and then even more in the 1990s in the United States when that program was syndicated on popular channels like Nickelodeon. Ask anyone who grew up in the ’90s and most will tell you they sang this one over and over (perhaps even doing the accompanying hand motions like making the shape of the moon). The song is also the concluding track on Sharon, Lois & Bram’s 1994 album, Songs For Round The Campfire.

3. “Peanut Butter,” Barney (1993)

The snare-driven song from the Big Purple Dinosaur’s 1993 album, Barney’s Favorites, Volume 1, this song is all about kids’ favorite food: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Of course, Barney was one of the biggest things in kids’ entertainment. And on this song, he could be auditioning for Top Chef as he tells all his young fans how to make their favorite dish.

4. “The Erie Canal,” Laurie Berkner (1998)

From the acclaimed children’s music performer Laurie Berkner’s sophomore album, the 1998 offering, Buzz Buzz, this traditional song takes on a new flavor with the energy and charisma from Berkner, who is also celebrating the record’s 25th anniversary this year with a special release on October 6. While the song perhaps isn’t as cute and cuddly as others on this list, it gives young ones a sense of what music can be even beyond the silly and happy.

5. “Everyone Makes Mistakes,” Big Bird

Is there any better message than everyone makes mistakes? Growing up, kids often feel pressure to succeed, to even be perfect. But hearing a childhood hero like Big Bird sing those three words—everyone makes mistakes—can be liberating. It’s yet one more reason why Sesame Street is the place to be when trying to educate young ones. And this track comes from the 1995 kids’ album, Sesame Street: The Bird Is The Word!

