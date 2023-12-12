The Top 5 “The” Bands in 2000s Post-Punk and New Wave Rock

Scene changes in rock ’n’ roll are reactionary. In the early 2000s, nü-metal bands like Limp Bizkit and Korn dominated American radio stations. Across the pond, the end of Britpop had birthed safer groups that amounted to less interesting versions of Radiohead and Oasis.

Taking Britpop’s place was a renewed interest in ’60s garage rock, but also post-punk and new wave. This list focuses on bands with the article “the” before their name. Fellow grammar nerds already know “the” adds specificity. In rock ’n’ roll, there’s a confident swagger in naming a band The Anything.

Rolling Stone’s September 2002 issue documented this revivalist movement by placing The Vines on the cover. The Vines’ debut, Highly Evolved (2002), was enormously popular and brought much hype from the U.K. press. But a truism in music is, oftentimes the most commercially successful bands are not the best. So, this is the list of the top five “the” bands from the 2000s.

The Libertines were absolute chaos. Led by Carl Barât and Pete Doherty, the London band spearheaded a garage revival in the U.K. Record labels ignored them early on. But following the success of The Strokes, Rough Trade Records signed The Libertines in 2001. Suede’s ex-guitarist Bernard Butler produced their debut single, “What a Waster” (2002). The song was short, profane, and catchy.

The Libertines then worked with Mick Jones from The Clash on their debut full-length, Up the Bracket. Following the slow death of Britpop, The Libertines made British rock ’n’ roll exciting again. In 2004, The Libertines released their self-titled masterpiece. “Can’t Stand Me Now” is a perfectly imperfect pop song. Doherty’s drug use, resulting in a prison sentence, tested his friendship with Barât. The Libertines broke up in 2004 after only two albums. They reunited for shows in 2010, and officially reformed the band in 2014.

Two brothers in Sweden formed a band in 1993. They completed the lineup with friends; each member took punk rock-inspired stage names. Led by singer Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist and his brother, guitarist Nicholaus Arson, The Hives made early waves in their homeland. Wearing matching tuxedos, they arrived in America with their second album, Veni Vidi Vicious (2000). The single and video for “Hate to Say I Told You So” were defining moments of the 2000s garage rock revival. The band’s songwriting credits curiously belong to Randy Fitzsimmons—manager and hidden sixth band member.

The Killers released the second-best debut from this era of bands. The best debut, which you’ll read about below, forced The Killers back to the drawing board. The reinvention worked. Hot Fuss was released in 2004. There’s no filler on this homage to post-punk and new wave. The Killers are one of the decade’s biggest-selling rock bands, and their signature song, “Mr. Brightside,” exemplifies the sound of the decade. In technical terms, it’s been all downhill from Hot Fuss. This is not a diss to this fine band; there’s just nowhere else to go when you begin your career with a perfect album.

Jack White’s career is a tale of two sides: Side A is Meg White. Side B is post-Meg. The general thought amongst many critics is that the B-side has perhaps provided diminishing returns compared to the A-side, which represents one of the most exciting rock bands in history.

The White Stripes were ferocious. The Detroit duo’s third album, White Blood Cells (2001), was a commercial breakthrough with the single “Fell in Love with a Girl.” Their most famous song is “Seven Nation Army,” now a staple at sporting events. A weak album does not exist in their catalog. The White Stripes said goodbye with Icky Thump. A while back, there was a brouhaha on social media when a journalist with wooden ears suggested The White Stripes would have been improved with a “better” drummer. One only has to listen to Jack White’s output after Meg White to see the absurdity in the argument.

Postscript: Yes, the first two albums by The Raconteurs are magnificent. Alas, the lesson here is Jack White needs a foil. Brendan Benson is White’s McCartney.

Is This It is the best rock album of the decade. The Strokes borrowed from New York chic—Television, Ramones, and The Velvet Underground—but did so without pastiche. Julian Casablancas was not only the second-coolest band leader of the 2000s (behind Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O), but he was also a prolific songwriter.

When the video for “Last Nite” was released in 2001, it signaled a significant shift in rock ’n’ roll. The Strokes’ second album, Room on Fire, is equally brilliant. By the third album, the other band members had begun contributing songs, and the albums seemed to suffer some for it. Still, The Strokes are on top of this list. They had the best songs. The best haircuts. The best guitarists. The best names. Although they haven’t matched the brilliance of the first two albums, later songs like “You Only Live Once” and “Juicebox” would define lesser bands.

Photo of The Strokes by Jason McDonald, Courtesy of Sonic PR