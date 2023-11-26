3 Must-Read Books About the Life and Legacy of Queen’s Freddie Mercury

Known for his piercing and pristine vocals, charismatic stage presence, and distinct style, Freddie Mercury changed rock and roll music forever. As the frontman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band Queen, he captivated listeners worldwide.

His incomparable creative vision can be seen and heard in the legendary songs he wrote. From “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “We Are the Champions,” Mercury crafted some of modern rock’s most beloved and celebrated anthems.

Freddie Mercury died from bronchial pneumonia on November 24, 1991. His death came just one day after announcing to the public that he was living with HIV/AIDS. Mercury’s passing changed the way many viewed the epidemic, increasing awareness and support for others facing the disease.

Although Mercury’s life was cut far too short, he’s left behind a legacy that continues to inspire and captivate. From a close friend’s moving memoir to a look back at Queen’s rise to fame, here are three books every Freddie Mercury fan should read.

1. Somebody to Love: The Life, Death and Legacy of Freddie Mercury

Released in 2016, Somebody to Love: The Life, Death and Legacy of Freddie Mercury offers fascinating and intimate look into the rock icon’s private life. Co-authors Matt Richards and Mark Langthorne focus in on Mercury’s final years, told through candid interviews with those closest to him. Somebody to Love is an essential read for anyone wanting to learn more about the man beyond his vibrant on-stage persona.

2. Mercury and Me

Although Mercury and Me has stirred controversy amongst fans since its release in 1994—just three years after Freddie Mercury’s passing—it’s worth a read. Author Jim Hutton recounts the many chapters of their private relationship, from their introduction in the early 1980s to Mercury’s final days. Hutton’s unfiltered retellings, which include a stark description of their last moments together, offer both difficult and important details.

3. Queen As It Began: The Authorised Biography

Initially released in 1992 and later updated to mark its 30th anniversary, Queen: As It Began is a comprehensive biography of the group’s creation, rise to fame, and evolution. Crafted in coordination with founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, the book pulls from interviews and material from throughout the band’s career to document the many eras of Queen, from its beginnings to the present day.

