5 Johnny Cash Songs From the 1960s That Made Him an American Icon

Johnny Cash was a legend. There’s no doubt about it. Not only did he reinvent his career several times while still maintaining what made him special, but he also wrote and/or recorded countless anthems that are still beloved by country fans and non-fans alike today. Let’s take a look at just a few Johnny Cash classics that made him an American icon.

“Folsom Prison Blues” from ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’ (1955)

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This song would become an enormous hit years later when Johnny Cash performed it at Folsom State Prison and recorded the whole set live. But back in 1955, the formally recorded version of “Folsom Prison Blues” was still a lovely song, one that made it to No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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“I Walk The Line” from ‘Johnny Cash With His Hot And Blue Guitar!’ (1956)

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When one thinks of Johnny Cash, one might think of “I Walk The Line” first. It was so influential that it became the title of Cash’s famed biopic from 2005. Back in 1956, it was a smash crossover hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Ring Of Fire” from ‘Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash’ (1963)

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“Ring Of Fire” is one of Johnny Cash’s most famous songs. It’s one with a dark edge to it that would become a theme for much of his career after. It wasn’t written by Cash, though. “Ring Of Fire” was penned by the woman who would become his wife, June Carter.

“The Ballad Of Ira Hayes” from ‘Bitter Tears: Ballads Of The American Indian’ (1964)

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Cash had gotten political in some of his songs before “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes” dropped in 1964. However, this song remains one of his most arresting protest songs of his career. A cover of a Peter La Farge song, Cash’s version of “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes” was a No. 3 hit on the Country Singles chart.

“Man In Black” from ‘Man In Black’ (1971)

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Like we mentioned prior, Cash wasn’t afraid to get political. And this iconic title track from his 1971 album managed to pack a punch of a political statement while still maintaining a poetic sort of country-folk style. Listeners loved it, and “Man In Black” was a No. 3 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart that year. During a time when many country singers were afraid to talk about the Vietnam War, Cash was there to do it stylishly.

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