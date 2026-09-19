3 One-Hit Wonder Bands That Formed in the 1970s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

The 1970s boasted some incredibly memorable music. Some songs from the time period even continue to ring out today. Indeed, there’s a reason radio stations continue to host throwback nights celebrating the decade. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three acts from back in the day that have stood the test of time. These are three one-hit wonder bands that formed in the 1970s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Kraftwerk

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Formed in 1970, the German-born band Kraftwerk has influenced any number of areas along the musical landscape since. Indeed, the story of the band is remarkable. Not only did Kraftwerk change music forever thanks to its brand of computer-produced tracks, but the band’s songs have been sampled, covered, and remade by myriad acts over time, including marquee artists like Jay-Z. But that’s what happens when you’re such a groundbreaking group like Kraftwerk.

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Blue Swede

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For many, the 1970s are all about classic rock. And one of the songs that epitomizes 1970s classic rock music is “Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede. Formed in 1973 in Stockholm, Sweden, Blue Swede achieved fame during the decade thanks to their signature recording (originally cut by artist B. J. Thomas). The offering, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, paved the way for a memorable career. These days, you can hear the song on movie soundtracks and television commercials alike. That’s the legacy of a great tune.

Stealers Wheel

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When we think of the 1970s, bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, and Pink Floyd likely come to mind. You know, these big rock groups with guitar solos that seem to scrape the celestial sky. But then there was another style of rock music during the era. A quieter kind. For evidence of this, look no further than “Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel. The acoustic-driven track gets in your bones and makes you feel like you should be dancing around a living room. It’s less weighty than other songs of the day. But that’s also why it remains so appealing after all these years.

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