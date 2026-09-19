4 Soft Rock Songs That Will Get You Through the Work Week

Different kinds of rock can serve different kinds of purposes. Fast, aggressive heavy rock can help pump you up and energize you. Sentimental power ballads can help you tap into your vulnerable side. Soft rock is the perfect happy medium between in-your-face rock ‘n’ roll and mellow mood relaxers, giving you the right amount of consistent motivation and groove to get you through a workweek.

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Gordon Lightfoot released “Carefree Highway” on his 1974 hit album, Sundown. The song served as the second single from the album and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Despite the romantic connotations of the track, “Carefree Highway” still helps you get through the workweek by reminding you of less stressful times. A soundtrack to your mid-morning daydreaming, if you will. “Carefree highway, let me slip away on you.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“A Horse With No Name” by America

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Similarly to Gordon Lightfoot’s track, “A Horse With No Name” by America transports you to a different time and place. (One that doesn’t look like your work desk.) As the verses describe all of the sights and sounds and smells of the desert, you can almost imagine that you took your vacation early and are exploring somewhere dry and arid out West. Sure, it might make getting back to the grind more difficult. But at least your brain got to take a breather for four minutes.

“Dirty Work” by Steely Dan

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Doing things you don’t feel like doing is an average part of everyday life. Most of us have someone we’re answering to in our day jobs, even if it’s technically ourselves. However, as inevitable as it may be, that doesn’t make it any less satisfying to complain about it every now and then. When you’re in the mood to lament over your jam-packed calendar, Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” is the perfect song to play. “I’m a fool to do your dirty work, oh yeah / I don’t wanna do your dirty work.”

“Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac

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Generally speaking, a job is an investment in our future. It helps ensure we can pay for the basics and the extras, like hobbies, travel, and other recreational costs. “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate soft rock pep talk, encouraging us to keep pushing to the weekend because a silver lining (read: paycheck) is on the horizon. “Don’t stop thinking about tomorrow, don’t stop, it’ll soon be here / It’ll be better than before / Yesterday’s gone, yesterday’s gone.”

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