5 Live Moments In Honor of Bluegrass Icon Ralph Stanley

Ralph Stanley was one of the bluegrass genre’s most influential figures. The banjo virtuoso was an early trailblazer of the then-fledging genre, quickly rising to prominence alongside his brother, Carter, as the Stanley Brothers, and later on amassing fame as bandleader of the Clinch Mountain Boys.

With his distinctive vocals and clawhammer playing style, he purveyed that “high lonesome” sound that has become a trademark of the genre. He passed away on this day (June 23) in 2016, but you witness his incomparable playing in these five live moments below.

1. “Worried Man Blues” (Live with the Stanley Brothers)

With his brother Carter as the Stanley Brothers, Ralph Stanley wows in the below performance of “Worried Man Blues.” The banjoist’s hands barely seem to move, but craft this layered twang that rolls off of the instrument with ease.

2. “Orange Blossom Special” / “Roll In My Sweet Baby’s Arms” / “Mountain Dew” Medley (Live 1977)

Stanley and his Clinch Mountain Boys close out the below 1977 show with a medley of bluegrass standards, firing off “Orange Blossom Special,” “Roll In My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” and “Mountain Dew” to the joy of an uproarious crowd. The bouncy, heal-clicking display shows off a band having just as much fun as their audience.

3. “Little Maggie” (Live at Austin City Limits)

Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys take on Austin City Limits in the below performance, giving the crowd there a show of the old classic “Little Maggie.” Again, the bandleader barely appears to move a muscle and outpours an impossible wail from his banjo. Stanley’s near-yodel vocals, sounding distant, but clear like the faraway cry of a freight train, perfectly accompany the awe-inspiring instrumental feat.

4. “I’ll Answer the Call” (Live)

Stanley relinquishes the role of a banjo player in the below performance of “I’ll Answer the Call,” letting his one-of-a-kind croon lead the band. Solid and stoic, he stands there as a stalwart of tradition.

5. “Gloryland” (Live)

Again without banjo in hand, Stanley leads his band in an a cappella performance of “Gloryland.” The gospel aria is striking. Even without the single pluck of an instrument, Stanley’s legend is sealed.

(Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)