5 Live Moments in Memory of Tim Buckley

From psychedelic folk to avant-jazz, Tim Buckley gifted us one of the most wide-ranging catalogs of the 1960s. During his brief, but influential 28 years, the artist was a font of poetry and emotion, wrapping it all in his entrancing vocals and multi-dimensional playing.

In archived footage of the late performer, he’s otherworldly, weaving joy and sorrow, comfort and anguish with a word and a strum. Here are five live moments in memory of the folk legend who passed away on this day in 1975.

1. “I’m Coming Home Again” (Live 1968)

Appearing from a swirl of smoke, a young Buckley bewitches in the below 1968 performance of his song “I’m Coming Home Again.” He draws out each word, volleying his inflections along with the plucky guitar and crisp bongos. He delivers the song beautifully, playing by feeling, never once opening his eyes.

2. “Song to the Siren” (Live 1968)

Again with eyes shut tight, Buckley delivers another spellbinding performance with “Song to the Siren.” He’s seated, swaying only slightly to the acoustic aria, and yet he is a spectacle presenting the rapturous song.

3. “I Woke Up” (Live 1970)

Sidestepping from his simplistic folk that first cemented his fame, Buckley’s 1970 performance of “I Woke Up” features some of the jazz textures he began to add to his work. The showcase is a head-turner as the artist chokes out each throaty word with the buzzing trumpet.

4. “Dolphins” (Live at the Old Grey Whistle Test, 1974)

Performing his song “Dolphins” live at the Old Grey Whistle Test in 1974, Buckley electrifies his sound, throwing in the soulful inflections that would become characteristic of his later work. His vocals shift to a deep muddy baritone for the display, giving the song an aching quality.

5. “Honey Man” (Live at the Old Grey Whistle Test, 1974)

Buckley funks it up with “Honey Man” while performing live at the Old Grey Whistle Test. Sounding far from his folk origins, his delivery of the groovy tune is fiery and guttural. His trademark emotion is still discernible in his playing below, it just took on new forms throughout his career.

(Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)