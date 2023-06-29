Billie Eilish Set to Appear on Dua Lipa’s “At Your Service” Podcast

Dua Lipa officially announced the upcoming third season of her widely acclaimed podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. The announcement was accompanied by an exciting lineup of prominent guests set to appear on the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim, Billie Eilish, Penn Badgley, Esther Perel, and Sasha Velour are set to join the podcast this season, which is set to kick off on Juen 30 with Amelia Dimoldenber, host of Chicken Shop Date.

“I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service,” Lipa revealed via a press statement. “We’re taking the same approach with season three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can’t wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution.”

RELATED: Dua Lipa Goes Neon Blue for Her Role in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Film

According to Apple, “Pop powerhouse Dua Lipa has candid, uplifting and insightful conversations with the people who inspire her most about topics like reinvention, sex and relationships, and more.” Previous guests include Lisa Taddeo, Olivier Rousteing, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Russell Brand, Bowen Yang, Charlie XCX, and more.

Lipa is having a jam-packed year with multiple exciting projects lined up. She is all set to play the role of Mermaid Barbie in the highly anticipated Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig. The film is scheduled to release on July 21 and features Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Additionally, Lipa has contributed the disco-pop anthem “Dance the Night” to the movie’s soundtrack.

Throughout her illustrious career, Lipa has garnered many prestigious honors, showcasing her remarkable talent and success. Her accolades include an impressive collection of three Grammy Awards, six Brit Awards, an American Music Award, two MTV Europe Music Awards, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and two Guinness World Records. In recognition of her impact in the entertainment world, she was also listed on the esteemed Time 100 Next list in 2021.

(Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)