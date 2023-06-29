Jesse Malin Shares Video Update Following Rare Spinal Stroke

Nearly two months since New York City rocker Jesse Malin, suffered sudden paralysis after having a rare spinal stroke on Thursday (May 4), the singer and songwriter shared a video update about his condition and thanked everyone for their continued support.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to send out this message with huge gratitude and huge love for everything, all of the support in every single way,” said Malin in a video posted on Instagram. “I shot this video from my hospital room here. I’m in New York. Even though it’s been eight weeks, I’m working really hard, physically and spiritually, doing my best. I miss everybody, and I miss being outside, but I will get there. Thanks for all the prayers, and well wishes, all the messages. Every single one means the world to me.”

Following Malin’s hospitalization, his manager, David Bason, along with a group of friends launched the Jesse Malin Fund on Sweet Relief to help raise money for his medical expenses and ongoing care.

In addition to the fund, Malin’s friends designed a PMA benefit T-shirt, with all proceeds going to the fundraiser.

Malin recently shared details of the night when his condition started. During a celebratory dinner in the East Village in New York City, commemorating the anniversary of the death of his former D Generation bandmate, Howie Pyro, Malin felt a burning pain in his lower back, which began traveling to his hips, thighs, and heels. He eventually collapsed on the restaurant floor, and could not move.

“Everybody was standing above me like in ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’ saying all these different things, and I was there not knowing what was going on with my body,” said Malin, who was paralyzed from the waist down.

After spending two weeks at Mount Sinai, Malin was transferred to the NYU Langone Orthopedic Center where he is continuing to receive neurological care. The singer shared that his days consist of physical therapy and rehabilitation to help him relearn how to do daily tasks without the use of his legs. He is set to be discharged later in June and will be in a wheelchair.

“This is the hardest six weeks that I’ve ever had,” shared Malin. “I’m told that they don’t really understand it, and they’re not sure of the chances. The reports from the doctors have been tough, and there’s moments in the day where you want to cry, and where you’re scared. But I keep saying to myself that I can make this happen. I can recover my body.”

Photo: Joseph Quever / Kid Logic Media