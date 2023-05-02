Gordon Lightfoot was one of Canada’s greatest songsmiths, known for his simplistic, yet profound, folk tunes. He spent over six decades effortlessly crafting poetry in song, making masterful prose accessible to the masses and, in turn, loved by all. Listening to his rich, lived-in baritone warble out such beauty was one thing, witnessing it live was another entirely.

Here are 5 mesmerizing live moments in honor of Gordon Lightfoot who passed away Monday night (May 1) at the age of 84.

1. “Song For A Winter’s Night” (Live)

Pockets of laughter arise from the crowd as Lightfoot tells a quick story, rolling off a delicate stringed melody ahead of his performance of “Song For A Winter’s Night.” Listeners hang onto every charming word before his narrative turns into song. Delicate, but gripping, his performance is an enrapturing folk aria. The camera pans to reveal his young audience enthralled in the display.

2. “Early Morning Rain” (Live 1969)

His 1969 performance of “Early Morning Rain” live on the BBC finds the Canadian troubadour putting his entire self into the song, bending side-to-side to the jaunty tune’s will. However, his moves are subdued when compared to the animation on his face as he bellows out every elongated word with convictions.

3. “If You Could Read My Mind” (Live 1974)

While less lively than the previous, Lightfoot’s performance of “If You Could Read My Mind” on The Midnight Special features the singer pouring his heart into the endearing tune. The only spirited parts of the display are his fingers plucking out the tune and his foot subtly keeping time, but the showcase is a spellbinding one all the same.

4. “Sundown” (Live 1974)

Another performance on The Midnight Special finds the singer’s take on his hit “Sundown” with ease. Not necessarily this flashy showman while in the spotlight, Lightfoot instead captivates by skill alone. His presence is natural and effortless as he unfolds great works of music before audiences’ eyes and ears.

5. “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” (Live 1979)

“The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald” was one of his greatest works, but it also made for his most mesmerizing performances. The below showcase from 1979 sees the songwriter weave a wondrous, albeit chilling, tale. The haunting spotlight illuminates his focused expression as he hammers on, detailing the disaster with precision, but also with heart.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images