5 Must-Visit American Bluegrass Festivals

A bluegrass festival can be as small as a few campsites with some live music provided by the campers themselves, or it can attract 50,000 people gathered at multiple stages featuring some of the best musicians in the world. Often, there are workshops where the musicians talk about their instrument and how they approach it. It’s a very low-key atmosphere where festival attendees can interact with the musicians. Some of the best performances occur in the campsites after the main stages have gone dark.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here are five bluegrass festivals that have been established for quite a while. They may not all be strictly bluegrass, but they certainly feature it.

1. Bean Blossom Bluegrass Festival, Morgantown, Indiana (early-to-mid-June)

The original Bean Blossom Celebration started in 1966. Bluegrass legend Bill Monroe founded the event and avoided the word “festival” because of its hippie connotation. Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys performed there regularly. Jimmy Martin, Vassar Clements, Jesse McReynolds, Bobby Osborne, and J.D. Crowe are just some of the legendary bluegrass musicians to have graced the stage. The park includes a campground that accommodates RVs and camping, and has cabins for rent.

2. Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Telluride, Colorado (mid-to-late June)

Started by the Fall Creek Boys in 1974, this four-day event features a healthy lineup of mostly bluegrass acts. Past headliners, though, have included Elvis Costello, John Fogerty, David Byrne, John Prine, Dixie Chicks, Emmylou Harris, and Counting Crows. But don’t let that stop you. The focus is definitely on the bluegrass. Tim O’Brien, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Nickel Creek, Béla Fleck, Bill Monroe, the Steep Canyon Rangers, and Hot Rize have all played at the festival. The attendance is capped at 12,000 people per day, and campsites are nearby.

3. EMS Spring Bluegrass Festival, Brooksville, Florida (March)

Short for Evans Media Source, the EMS Spring Bluegrass Festival bills itself as “Florida’s oldest bluegrass festival.” The site offers camping options as well. Judging by past lineups, this festival concentrates on more traditional bluegrass acts and less bigger-name non-bluegrass performers.

4. Strawberry Music Festival, Grass Valley, California (May)

Six days of bluegrass. This California festival was founded in 1982. Food vendors, campsites, and over 20 headlining bluegrass acts make this event perfect for a family getaway. Past performers include Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Lukas Nelson, Todd Snider, Taj Mahal, Earls of Leicester, Lucinda Williams, Mavis Staples, The Wood Brothers, David Grisman, Tim O’Brien, Lyle Lovett, The Flatlanders, and Old Crow Medicine Show. Camping tickets become available in November.

5. Poppy Mountain Music Festival, Morehead, Kentucky (September)

Starting in 1992, this Kentucky Festival leans heavily on the bluegrass but includes country and rock acts. Held the third week of September, over 100 bands each year come just east of Morehead, Kentucky. Past performers include The Rascals, Larry Cordle, Marty Raybon, Steep Canyon Rangers, The SteelDrivers, Russell Moore & IIIrd Time Out, Tracy Lawrence, Shenandoah, Ralph Stanley, Junior Brown, Ricky Skaggs, and J.D. Crowe. Poppy Mountain Campground features electric and water connections, trails, and spectacular views.

Photo by John Byrne Cooke Estate/Getty Images